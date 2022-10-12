Indian sports news wrap, October 12: Yuki-Saketh pair into pre-quarterfinals in Seoul

TENNIS

Yuki-Saketh pair into pre-quarterfinals in Seoul

NEW DELHI: Yuki Bhambri and Saketh Myneni beat Sho Shiabukuro and Seita Watanabe 6-4, 6-4 in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the $132,800 Challenger tennis tournament in Seoul on Wednesday.

In the Challenger in Ismaning, Germany, Ramkumar Ramanathan sweated it out 7-6(4), 6-7(5), 7-6(5) against qualifier Billy Harris of Britain in the first round.

The results:

$132,800 Challenger, Seoul, Korea

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Yuki Bhambri & Saketh Myneni bt Sho Shiabukuro & Seita Watanabe (Jpn) 6-4, 6-4.

€45,730 Challenger, Ismaning, Germany

Singles (first round): Ramkumar Ramanathan bt Billy Harris (GBR) 7-6(4), 6-7(5), 7-6(5).

$15,000 ITF men, Maputo, Mozambique

Singles (first round): Tibo Colson (Bel) bt Arjun Mahadevan 6-2, 6-1.

$15,000 ITF men, Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt

Singles (first round): Koray Kirci (Tur) bt Rishab Agarwal 6-2, 6-3.

$60,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Estelle Cascino (Fra) & Prarthana Thombare bt Biance Bahulova & Radka Zelnickova (Svk) 6-2, 6-2.

$25,000 ITF women, Hua Hin, Thailand

Singles (first round): Natalia Siedliska (Ger) bt Humera Baharmus 7-5, 6-0.

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Jia-Jing Lu (Chn) & Sowjanya Bavisetti bt Pimmada Thongkum & Kamonwan Yodpetch (Tha) 2-6, 6-1, [10-3]; Risa Ushijima (Jpn) & Wi Hwuiwon (Kor) bt Soha Sadiq & Sahaja Yamalapalli 6-3, 6-3; Emily Seibold & Natalia Siedliska (Ger) bt Anjani Maheshkumar & Veda Varshita Ranabothu 6-0, 6-2.

$25,000 ITF women, Fredericton, Canada

Singles (first round): Karman Thandi bt Sarah L’Allier (Can) 6-1, 6-3.

$25,000 ITF women, Cherbourg En Cotentin, France

Singles (first round): Manon Leonard (Fra) bt Ankita Raina 6-1, 6-3.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

FOOTBALL

Kids FC eases past Chennai Lions in Chennai Kaalpandhu League

CHENNAI: Chennai Lions ended up losing two out of two matches on day thre of Chennai Kaalpandhu League at YMCA college of physical education in Chennai on Wednesday.

Results from day 3:

Boys: Chennai Lions 0-1 Team Red; Ever Green FC 0-1 White Spartans; Chennai Lions 0-2 Kids FC

Girls: White Spartans 0-0; Team Red 0-0 Chennai Lions

-Team Sportstar

BRIDGE

HCL international championship

Gurugram: Tornate led with 113.54 VPs in the Team of Four Gold event of the 19th HCL International Bridge championship on Tuesday.

The team comprising Prasad Keni, Uttam Gupta, Gopinath Manna, NRK Moorthy and Anindya Bhattacharya was ahead of Formidables which had 113.33 VPs. Texan Aces was in the third place with 11.86 VPs after eight rounds.

In the silver event, Lucky Six comprising Indranil Chakraborty, Moloy Kumar Mondal, Raj Kumar Chowdhury, Goutam Mazumdar, Sourav Sill and Saptarshi Chanda led with 141.95 Vps. Six Spades (122.33) and Pradeep (118.33) followed in the second and third places respectively.

The top-16 from the Gold and Silver events will compete in the pre-quarterfinals. The non-qualifying teams will have Open match point Pairs event, which is expected to feature about 250 pairs.

- Kamesh Srinivasan