Indian sports news wrap, October 12

TENNIS

ITF men’s tournament results

Karan Singh beat top seed Digvijay Pratap Singh 5-7, 7-5, 6-3 in the quarterfinals of the $15,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament at the Ahmedabad City Tennis Foundation courts on Thursday.

It was the first victory in two meetings in the professional circuit for the 20-year-old Karan over Digvijay, who had beaten him in Colombo last year.

In the semifinals, Karan will play Ishaque Eqbal. The other semifinal will be between Sidharth Rawat and Florent Bax of France.

In the doubles semifinals, SD Prajwal Dev and Nitin Kumar Sinha beat the national doubles champions Sai Karteek Reddy and Manish Sureshkumar 6-7(4), 6-2, [10-6]. The Indian pair will play the Dutch team of Thijmen Loof and Stijn Pel in the final.

The results: Singles (quarterfinals): Karan Singh bt Digvijay Pratap Singh 5-7, 7-5, 6-3; Ishaque Eqbal bt SD Prajwal Dev 6-3 (retired); Sidharth Rawat bt Raghav Jaisinghani 6-3, 7-5; Florent Bax (Fra) bt Stijn Pel (Ned) 7-6(5), 6-2. Doubles (semifinals): SD Prajwal Dev & Nitin Kumar Sinha bt Sai Karteek Reddy & Manish Sureshkumar 6-7(4), 6-2, [10-6]; Thijmen Loof & Stijn Pel (Ned) bt Siddhant Banthia & Vishnu Vardhan 7-6(6), 4-6, [10-8].

- Kamesh Srinivasan

Strong start for Prakaash Sarran in the National sub-junior championship

Prakaash Sarran played a strong game to beat second seed Tavish Pahwa 6-4, 6-2 in the under-14 boys quarterfinals of the Fenesta National sub-junior tennis championship at the DLTA Complex on Thursday.

Prakaash Sarran in the under-14 boys quarterfinals of the Fenesta National sub-junior tennis championship. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In the semifinals, Prakaash will play Ranvir Singh who beat Shivtej Shirfule 7-5, 6-1. In the under-14 girls event, Prisha Shinde beat the top seed Diya Ramesh in straight sets.

In the under-16 girls section, Rishitha Basireddy recovered from being down 1-5 in the third set, saved a couple of matchpoints, to beat Harithashree Venkatesh 6-3, 3-6, 7-5.

The results (quarterfinals): Under-16 boys: Shanker Heisnam bt Arnav Yadav 6-4, 6-3; Pratyush Loganathan bt Levin Safoor Mydeen 6-3, 6-3; V Thirumurugan bt Kabir Chothani 6-4, 7-5; Prabir Chavda bt Armaan Walia 7-6(7), 6-2. Under-16 girls: Laxmi Siri Dandu bt Sanjana Sangram 7-5, 6-1; Aishi Bisht bt Prisha Shinde 6-2, 6-0; Rishitha Basireddy bt Harithashree Venkatesh 6-3, 3-6, 7-5; N Harshini bt Aakruti Sonkusare 6-4, 6-3. Under-14 boys: Hruthik Katakam bt M Diganth 6-0, 6-0; Anurag Kallambella bt Saksham Bhansali 6-2, 6-4; Ranvir Singh bt Shivtej Shirfule 7-5, 6-1; Prakaash Sarran bt Tavish Pahwa 6-4, 6-2. Under-14 girls: Prisha Shinde bt Diya Ramesh 6-2, 6-4; Shaivi Dalal bt Prachi Malik 6-3, 3-6, 6-3; Anandita Upadhyay bt Aahan 6-4, 6-0 Aleena Farid bt Havisha Choudhary 6-3, 1-6, 6-3.

- Kamesh Srinivasan

Bopanna and Ebden in Shanghai semifinals

Fourth seeds Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden raced to a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Rojer in the doubles quarterfinals of the $8,800,000 ATP tennis tournament in Shanghai, China, on Thursday.

In the semifinals, the Indo-Aussie pair will play Sadio Doumbia and Fabien Reboul of France.

The results: $8,800,000 ATP, Shanghai, China Doubles (quarterfinals): Rohan Bopanna & Matthew Ebden (Aus) bt Marcelo Arevalo (Esa) & Jean-Julien Rojer (Ned) 6-4, 6-2. €145,000 Challenger, Malaga, Spain Doubles (quarterfinals): Julian Cash (GBR) & Robert Galloway (USA) bt Inigo Cervantes (Esp) & Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan 4-6, 7-5, [11-9]; Pre-quarterfinals: Cervantes & Jeevan bt John Echeverria (Esp) & Adria Barrera (Col) 6-4, 7-6(2). €145,000 Challenger, Bratislava, Slovakia Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Sriram Balaji & Andre Begemann (Ger) bt Andrew Paulson (Cze) & Vitaliy Sachko (Ukr) 6-3, 3-6, [10-6]; Yuki Bhambri & Philipp Oswald (Aut) bt Karol Drzewiecki & Szymon Walkow (Pol) 6-2, 6-3. $60,000 ITF women, Rancho Santa Fe, USA Singles (first round): Han JIangxue (Chn) bt Sahaja Yamalapalli 6-3, 7-5. $25,000 ITF women, Cairns, Australia Doubles (quarterfinals): Roisin Gilheany & Alicia Smith (Aus) bt Sravya Shivani & Erika Sema (Jpn) 3-6, 6-3, [18-16]. $15,000 ITF women, Hua Hin, Thailand Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Patcharin Cheapchandej (Tha) bt Abhaya Vemuri 6-0, 6-1; Salakthip Ounmuang (Tha) bt Soha Sadiq 6-4, 6-4; Watsachol Sawatdee (Tha) bt Priyanshi Bhandari 6-4, 7-6(4); Shrivalli Bhamidipaty bt Hou Yanan (Chn) 6-2, 7-5. Doubles (quarterfinals): Laura Cilekova (Svk) & Ashmitha Easwaramurthi bt Che Sin Yu (Hkg) & Pawinee Ruamrak (Tha) 7-5, 6-0. $15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Zeel Desai bt Liel Rothensteiner (Aut) 6-0, 6-1. Doubles (quarterfinals): Xenia Bandurowska (Pol) & Mariia Bergen (Ukr) bt Jennifer Luikham & Hanna Vinahradava 6-4, 7-5; Luana Araujo (Bra) & Teja Tirunelveli bt Luisa Hrda & Yasmine Wagner (Ger) 6-4, 7-5.

- Kamesh Srinivasan

HOCKEY

Directorate General, NCC thrashes SNBP 26-1

Vimlesh (7) and Pawan Kumar (6) did the bulk of scoring in guiding Directorate General, NCC, Jalandhar to a 26-1 victory over SNBP Institute, Pune, in a league match of the Steelbird 40th Nehru sub-junior hockey tournament at the Shivaji Stadium on Thursday.

The results (league): Directorate General, NCC, Jalandhar, 26 (Vimlesh 7, Pawan Kumar 6, Mohit 4, Sukhraj Singh 3, Vikash 2, Kiratpreet Singh 2, Rajvir Singh, Arshdeep Singh) bt SNBP Institute, Pune, 1 (Soham Bhujbal). Ashwini Sports Academy, Coorg, 16 (Aman Kumar 5, Abhishek Keshari 4, Shivam 3, Ankit Patel 2, Akash Kumar, Amit Patel) bt Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Gumla, 1 (Chhote Lal Oraon). Gautam Public School, Ahmednagar, 3 (Ronak Dinesh Patil 2, Manthan Deore) bt Fr. Agnel HS, Pillar, Goa. Young Pioneer English School, Imphal, 4 (Th. Taiphaba 2, Vishal Waribam 2) bt Loyola HSS, Kohima.

- Kamesh Srinivasan