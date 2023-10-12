MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian sports news wrap, October 12

Here are all the major updates and results from Indian sports on October 12.

Published : Oct 12, 2023 19:09 IST - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Photo of Karan Singh on way to beating top seed Digvijay Pratap Singh in the quarterfinals of the ITF men’s tennis tournament in Ahmedabad on Thursday. 
Photo of Karan Singh on way to beating top seed Digvijay Pratap Singh in the quarterfinals of the ITF men’s tennis tournament in Ahmedabad on Thursday.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Photo of Karan Singh on way to beating top seed Digvijay Pratap Singh in the quarterfinals of the ITF men’s tennis tournament in Ahmedabad on Thursday.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

TENNIS

ITF men’s tournament results

Karan Singh beat top seed Digvijay Pratap Singh 5-7, 7-5, 6-3 in the quarterfinals of the $15,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament at the Ahmedabad City Tennis Foundation courts on Thursday.

It was the first victory in two meetings in the professional circuit for the 20-year-old Karan over Digvijay, who had beaten him in Colombo last year.

In the semifinals, Karan will play Ishaque Eqbal. The other semifinal will be between Sidharth Rawat and Florent Bax of France.

In the doubles semifinals, SD Prajwal Dev and Nitin Kumar Sinha beat the national doubles champions Sai Karteek Reddy and Manish Sureshkumar 6-7(4), 6-2, [10-6]. The Indian pair will play the Dutch team of Thijmen Loof and Stijn Pel in the final.

The results:
Singles (quarterfinals): Karan Singh bt Digvijay Pratap Singh 5-7, 7-5, 6-3; Ishaque Eqbal bt SD Prajwal Dev 6-3 (retired); Sidharth Rawat bt Raghav Jaisinghani 6-3, 7-5; Florent Bax (Fra) bt Stijn Pel (Ned) 7-6(5), 6-2.
Doubles (semifinals): SD Prajwal Dev & Nitin Kumar Sinha bt Sai Karteek Reddy & Manish Sureshkumar 6-7(4), 6-2, [10-6]; Thijmen Loof & Stijn Pel (Ned) bt Siddhant Banthia & Vishnu Vardhan 7-6(6), 4-6, [10-8].

- Kamesh Srinivasan

Strong start for Prakaash Sarran in the National sub-junior championship

Prakaash Sarran played a strong game to beat second seed Tavish Pahwa 6-4, 6-2 in the under-14 boys quarterfinals of the Fenesta National sub-junior tennis championship at the DLTA Complex on Thursday.

Prakaash Sarran in the under-14 boys quarterfinals of the Fenesta National sub-junior tennis championship.
Prakaash Sarran in the under-14 boys quarterfinals of the Fenesta National sub-junior tennis championship. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
lightbox-info

Prakaash Sarran in the under-14 boys quarterfinals of the Fenesta National sub-junior tennis championship. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In the semifinals, Prakaash will play Ranvir Singh who beat Shivtej Shirfule 7-5, 6-1. In the under-14 girls event, Prisha Shinde beat the top seed Diya Ramesh in straight sets.

In the under-16 girls section, Rishitha Basireddy recovered from being down 1-5 in the third set, saved a couple of matchpoints, to beat Harithashree Venkatesh 6-3, 3-6, 7-5.

The results (quarterfinals):
Under-16 boys: Shanker Heisnam bt Arnav Yadav 6-4, 6-3; Pratyush Loganathan bt Levin Safoor Mydeen 6-3, 6-3; V Thirumurugan bt Kabir Chothani 6-4, 7-5; Prabir Chavda bt Armaan Walia 7-6(7), 6-2. Under-16 girls: Laxmi Siri Dandu bt Sanjana Sangram 7-5, 6-1; Aishi Bisht bt Prisha Shinde 6-2, 6-0; Rishitha Basireddy bt Harithashree Venkatesh 6-3, 3-6, 7-5; N Harshini bt Aakruti Sonkusare 6-4, 6-3. Under-14 boys: Hruthik Katakam bt M Diganth 6-0, 6-0; Anurag Kallambella bt Saksham Bhansali 6-2, 6-4; Ranvir Singh bt Shivtej Shirfule 7-5, 6-1; Prakaash Sarran bt Tavish Pahwa 6-4, 6-2. Under-14 girls: Prisha Shinde bt Diya Ramesh 6-2, 6-4; Shaivi Dalal bt Prachi Malik 6-3, 3-6, 6-3; Anandita Upadhyay bt Aahan 6-4, 6-0 Aleena Farid bt Havisha Choudhary 6-3, 1-6, 6-3.

- Kamesh Srinivasan

Bopanna and Ebden in Shanghai semifinals

Fourth seeds Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden raced to a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Rojer in the doubles quarterfinals of the $8,800,000 ATP tennis tournament in Shanghai, China, on Thursday.

In the semifinals, the Indo-Aussie pair will play Sadio Doumbia and Fabien Reboul of France.

The results:
$8,800,000 ATP, Shanghai, China Doubles (quarterfinals): Rohan Bopanna & Matthew Ebden (Aus) bt Marcelo Arevalo (Esa) & Jean-Julien Rojer (Ned) 6-4, 6-2.
€145,000 Challenger, Malaga, Spain Doubles (quarterfinals): Julian Cash (GBR) & Robert Galloway (USA) bt Inigo Cervantes (Esp) & Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan 4-6, 7-5, [11-9]; Pre-quarterfinals: Cervantes & Jeevan bt John Echeverria (Esp) & Adria Barrera (Col) 6-4, 7-6(2).
€145,000 Challenger, Bratislava, Slovakia Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Sriram Balaji & Andre Begemann (Ger) bt Andrew Paulson (Cze) & Vitaliy Sachko (Ukr) 6-3, 3-6, [10-6]; Yuki Bhambri & Philipp Oswald (Aut) bt Karol Drzewiecki & Szymon Walkow (Pol) 6-2, 6-3.
$60,000 ITF women, Rancho Santa Fe, USA Singles (first round): Han JIangxue (Chn) bt Sahaja Yamalapalli 6-3, 7-5.
$25,000 ITF women, Cairns, Australia Doubles (quarterfinals): Roisin Gilheany & Alicia Smith (Aus) bt Sravya Shivani & Erika Sema (Jpn) 3-6, 6-3, [18-16].
$15,000 ITF women, Hua Hin, Thailand Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Patcharin Cheapchandej (Tha) bt Abhaya Vemuri 6-0, 6-1; Salakthip Ounmuang (Tha) bt Soha Sadiq 6-4, 6-4; Watsachol Sawatdee (Tha) bt Priyanshi Bhandari 6-4, 7-6(4); Shrivalli Bhamidipaty bt Hou Yanan (Chn) 6-2, 7-5.
Doubles (quarterfinals): Laura Cilekova (Svk) & Ashmitha Easwaramurthi bt Che Sin Yu (Hkg) & Pawinee Ruamrak (Tha) 7-5, 6-0.
$15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Zeel Desai bt Liel Rothensteiner (Aut) 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles (quarterfinals): Xenia Bandurowska (Pol) & Mariia Bergen (Ukr) bt Jennifer Luikham & Hanna Vinahradava 6-4, 7-5; Luana Araujo (Bra) & Teja Tirunelveli bt Luisa Hrda & Yasmine Wagner (Ger) 6-4, 7-5.

- Kamesh Srinivasan

HOCKEY

Directorate General, NCC thrashes SNBP 26-1

Vimlesh (7) and Pawan Kumar (6) did the bulk of scoring in guiding Directorate General, NCC, Jalandhar to a 26-1 victory over SNBP Institute, Pune, in a league match of the Steelbird 40th Nehru sub-junior hockey tournament at the Shivaji Stadium on Thursday.

The results (league):
Directorate General, NCC, Jalandhar, 26 (Vimlesh 7, Pawan Kumar 6, Mohit 4, Sukhraj Singh 3, Vikash 2, Kiratpreet Singh 2, Rajvir Singh, Arshdeep Singh) bt SNBP Institute, Pune, 1 (Soham Bhujbal). Ashwini Sports Academy, Coorg, 16 (Aman Kumar 5, Abhishek Keshari 4, Shivam 3, Ankit Patel 2, Akash Kumar, Amit Patel) bt Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Gumla, 1 (Chhote Lal Oraon). Gautam Public School, Ahmednagar, 3 (Ronak Dinesh Patil 2, Manthan Deore) bt Fr. Agnel HS, Pillar, Goa. Young Pioneer English School, Imphal, 4 (Th. Taiphaba 2, Vishal Waribam 2) bt Loyola HSS, Kohima.

- Kamesh Srinivasan

Related Topics

ITF

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia vs South Africa LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: AUS 174/8 (40); SA nears big win
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports news wrap, October 12
    Team Sportstar
  3. NZ vs BAN: Not worried about England loss, hoping for good cricket against New Zealand: Bangladesh vice-captain Shanto
    Anish Pathiyil
  4. Premier League: Part of Anfield, the home of Liverpool, to remain closed until 2024
    Reuters
  5. Shanghai Masters 2023: Sebastian Korda rallies to beat Ben Shelton in three sets
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Ashton Eaton: Decathlon takes a lot of training but more than that, it takes a mindset
    Uthra Ganesan
  2. IOC suspends Russian Olympic Committee for incorporating Ukrainian sports regions
    AP
  3. Indian sports news wrap, October 12
    Team Sportstar
  4. China loses place in the equestrian competition at Paris Olympics 2024
    AP
  5. Saina Nehwal looks to get back to her best with an aim for Paris 2024 Olympics
    V.S. Aravind
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Australia vs South Africa LIVE Score, World Cup 2023: AUS 174/8 (40); SA nears big win
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports news wrap, October 12
    Team Sportstar
  3. NZ vs BAN: Not worried about England loss, hoping for good cricket against New Zealand: Bangladesh vice-captain Shanto
    Anish Pathiyil
  4. Premier League: Part of Anfield, the home of Liverpool, to remain closed until 2024
    Reuters
  5. Shanghai Masters 2023: Sebastian Korda rallies to beat Ben Shelton in three sets
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment