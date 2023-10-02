Indian sports news wrap, October 2

Charanjit Rai 29th Nehru under-17 girls hockey tournament: Naharkatia School beats Modern School

Sunita Rajput struck eight goals to power Naharkatia Higher Secondary School, Assam, to a 19-1 victory over Modern School, Barakhamba Road, in the league phase of the Charanjit Rai 29th Nehru under-17 girls hockey tournament at the Shivaji Stadium on Monday.

The results (league): Sri Gurunanak HSS, Rajnandgaon, (Shyamlee Ray 4, Nandini Yadav 2, Aradhana Rajbhar 2, Sonam Rajbhar 2, Dubee Rawat 2, Simran Dongari, Anchal Verma, Vasundhara Mandavi) bt Loyola HSS, Jakhana, Nagaland, 15-0. UNACCO School, Imphal, (Silvia Chanu 5, Eleena Devi 5, Diana 3, Tanu 3, Henthoi Chanu 2, Ritu Devi 2, Kamala Devi 2, Priyanka Devi) bt St. Anthony HS, Monte-De Guirim, Goa, 23-0. Naharkatia HSS, Assam, (Sunita Rajput 8, Ashmita Tigga 3, Purobi Bagiary 3, Sanjana Khariya 2, Maxima Xalxo 2, Ritu Bawri) bt Modern School, Barakhamba Road (Kashish) 19-1. SNBP School, Pune, (Juweriya Shaikh 2, Riya Randhe, Aarya Kasbe, Siddeshri Mahajan) bt Government SSS, Kalpi, Madhya Pradesh, (Bhumika Tekam, Pushpa Soyam) 5-2.

TENNIS

Fenesta National championship: Akanksha Nitture beats Sahira Singh in first round

Akanksha Nitture played a fluent game to beat sixth seed Sahira Singh 6-2, 6-1 in the women’s first round of the Fenesta National tennis championship at the DLTA Complex on Monday.

In other matches, Vaishnavi Adkar impressed with her forceful strokes even though she found good counter from Sonal Patil.

Sharmada Balu stayed strong to beat Paavanii Paathak in three sets, and so did Suhitha Maruri against Abhaya Vemuri.

In the men’s section, Ishaque Eqbal overcame Dhruv Hirpara in three sets.