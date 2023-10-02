Indian sports news wrap, October 2

Charanjit Rai 29th Nehru under-17 girls hockey tournament: Naharkatia School beats Modern School
Sunita Rajput struck eight goals to power Naharkatia Higher Secondary School, Assam, to a 19-1 victory over Modern School, Barakhamba Road, in the league phase of the Charanjit Rai 29th Nehru under-17 girls hockey tournament at the Shivaji Stadium on Monday.
The results (league):
TENNIS
Fenesta National championship: Akanksha Nitture beats Sahira Singh in first round
Akanksha Nitture played a fluent game to beat sixth seed Sahira Singh 6-2, 6-1 in the women’s first round of the Fenesta National tennis championship at the DLTA Complex on Monday.
In other matches, Vaishnavi Adkar impressed with her forceful strokes even though she found good counter from Sonal Patil.
Sharmada Balu stayed strong to beat Paavanii Paathak in three sets, and so did Suhitha Maruri against Abhaya Vemuri.
In the men’s section, Ishaque Eqbal overcame Dhruv Hirpara in three sets.
The results (first round):
