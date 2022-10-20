More Sports

Indian sports news wrap: October 20

Here are all the major developments in Indian sports on October 20.

Team Sportstar
20 October, 2022 20:11 IST
 Hitesh Chauhan who entered under-16 semifinals in the National tennis championship in Delhi on Thursday.

 Hitesh Chauhan who entered under-16 semifinals in the National tennis championship in Delhi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan

TENNIS

Hitesh Chauhan outclasses Aarjun Pandit to reach under-16 semis at sub-junior tennis nationals

Hitesh Chauhan gave a hint of his strong all-round game as he beat seventh seed Aarjun Pandit with considerable authority at 6-3, 6-2 in the under-16 quarterfinals of the Fenesta National sub-junior tennis championship at the DLTA Complex on Thursday.

Serving big and quite explosive on the groundstrokes, Hitesh, antrainee of RoundGlass Academy in Chandigarh, retained a high degree of intensity right through the match to cut the escape routes of his energetic opponent.

In the semifinals, Hitesh will clash with Kandhavel Mahalingam who eased past fifth seed Tanussh Ghildyal after a tight first set.

In the other semifinal, second seed Debasis Sahoo will take on Arjun Rathi.

In the girls under-16 event, Laxmi Siri Dandu overcame a sedate start and a spell of weakness that drew medical attention, to beat Saijayani Banerjee in three sets. She will play Saumya Ronde in the semifinals. Mahika Khanna cut through the defensive tactics of Riya Sachdeva to set up the other semifinal against Maaya Rajeshwaran.

In the under-14 girls event, Manognya Madasu stepped it up after losing the first set, to outplay third seed Aishwarya Jadhav.

Results (quarterfinals)
Under-16 boys: Kandhavel Mahalingam bt Tanussh Ghildyal 7-5, 6-0; Hitesh Chauhan bt Aarjun Pandit 6-3, 6-2; Arjun Rathi bt Samarth Sahita 6-2, 6-4; Debasis Sahoo bt Dhruv Sachdeva 6-1, 6-3.
Under-16 girls: Saumya Ronde bt Sejal Bhutada 6-4, 6-2; Laxmi Siri Dandu bt Saijayani Banerjee 3-6, 6-4, 6-1; Maaya Rajeshwaran bt Aishwarya Jadhav 6-3, 6-2; Mahika Khanna bt Riya Sachdeva 7-5, 6-3.
Under-14 boys: Arnav Paparkar bt Tavish Pahwa 6-0, 6-0; Showrya Samala bt Praneel Sharma 6-2, 6-4; Aradhya Kshitij bt Shivtej Shirfule 4-6, 6-4, 7-5; Samarth Sahita bt Aditya Mor 6-2, 6-2.
Under-14 girls: Harithashree Venkatesh bt Nainika Bendram 7-6(3), 6-2; Kashvi Sunil bt Aakruti Sonkusare 6-3, 6-4; Aishwarya Jadhav bt Manognya Madasu 2-6, 6-0, 6-0; Diya Ramesh bt Savitha Bhuvaneswaran 6-3, 6-1.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

Bopanna and Middelkoop progress to semifinals in Antwerp

Second seeds, Rohan Bopanna and Matwe Middelkoop, sailed into the doubles semifinals with a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Daniel Evans and Jonny O’Mara in the €725,540 ATP tennis tournament in Antwerp, Belgium, on Thursday.

In the €115,000 WTA event in Rouen, France, Ankita Raina and Rosale van der Hoek went fighting 7-10 in the super tie-break agains thte top seeds Natela Dzalamidze and Kamila Rakhimova in the doubles quarterfinals.

The results:

€725,540 ATP, Antwerp, Belgium

Doubles (quarterfinals): Matwe Middelkoop (Ned) & Rohan Bopanna bt Daniel Evans & Jonny O’Mara (GBR) 6-4, 6-1; Pre-quarterfinals: Middelkoop & Bopanna bt Sander Gille & Joran Vliegen (Bel) 3-6, 7-6(5), [10-4].

$159,360 Challenger, Busan, Korea

Doubles (quarterfinals): Yuki Bhambri & Saketh Myneni bt Seong-chan Hong & Sanhui Shin (Kor) 6-2, 6-7(0), [10-6].

€115,000 WTA, Rouen, France

Doubles (quarterfinals): Natela Dzalamidze (Geo) & Kamilla Rakhimova bt Rosalie van der HOek (Ned) & Ankita Raina 3-6, 6-3, [10-7].

$53,120 Challenger, Ambato, Ecuador

Doubles (quarterfinals): Sriram Balaji & Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan w.o. Andreas Andrade (Ecu & Tristan McCormick (USA); Pre-quarterfinals: Balaji & Jeevan bt Cayetano March (Ecu) & Joao Lucas Reis Da Silva (Bra) 6-2, 7-6(3).

$53,120 Challenger, Coquimbo, Chile

Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Andra Collarini (Arg) bt Sumit Nagal 6-2, 6-1.

$25,000 ITF men, Harlingen, USA

Singles (first round): Martin Damm jr (USA) bt Vijay Sundar Prashanth 6-3, 6-4.

$15,000 ITF men, Monastir, Tunisia

Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Hady Habib bt Niki Poonacha 6-1, 6-7(4), 6-3.

$60,000 ITF women, Macon, USA

Singles (first round): Emma Navarro (USA) bt Riya Bhatia 6-3, 6-0.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

SQUASH

Advita and Krishna advance to junior national finals

-Kamesh Srinivasan

Top seed Advita Sharma fought her way past Sonya Bajaj 11-4, 8-11, 11-7, 9-11, 12-10 in the under-19 girls semifinals of the National junior squash championship at the Bombay Gymkhana on Thursday.

In the under-19 boys semifinals, Kirshna Mishra beat top seed Om Semwal 11-3, 1-11, 11-8,11-8 in the semifinals.

Semifinal results
Boys: Under-19: Krishna Mishra bt Om Semwal 11-3, 1-11, 11-8, 11-8; Shaurya Bawa bt Paarth Ambani 11-7, 11-9 5-11, 8-11, 11-4. Under-17: Rohan Gondi bt Avalokit Singh 11-3, 11-6, 11-4; Yuvraj Wadhwani bt Ayaan Vaziralli 11-2, 11-8, 7-11, 12-10. Under-15: Priyaan Thakker bt Aryaveer Dewan 11-3, 11-4, 11-5; Gurveer Singh bt Mitansh Jain 11-2, 11-5, 11-3. Under-13: Shiven Agarwal bt Shrrinith Subramanian 11-8, 11-4, 11-9; Lokesh Subramani bt Hridhaan Shah 11-4, 11-8, 11-7. Under-11: Fareed Andrabi bt Vedant Agrawal 11-8, 11-8, 13-11; Ayaan Dhanuka bt Devansh Agrawal 12-10, 11-7, 15-13.
Girls: Under-19: Advita Sharma bt Sonya Bajaj 11-4, 8-11, 11-7, 9-11, 12-10; Yuvna Gupta bt Sharmeena Riaz 11-5, 11-3, 11-5. Under-17: Kaavya Bansal bt Nirupama Dubey 11-6, 11-5, 11-4; Diya Yadav bt Tiana Parasrampuria 11-9, 9-11, 11-6, 11-3. Under-15: Anahat Singh bt Unnati Tripathi 11-3, 11-3, 11-1; Sehar Nayar bt Akanksha Gupta 11-9, 11-4, 12-10. Under-13: Anika Dubey bt Aarika Mishra 11-7, 11-2, 11-4; Kaashvi Mangal bt Riyansika Verma 11-8, 12-10, 11-7. Under-11: Diva Parasrampuria bt Tarini Mirdha 11-4, 11-1, 11-3; Ananya Ganesh bt Anika Kalanki 10-12, 11-5, 12-10, 11-0.

