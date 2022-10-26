More Sports

Indian sports news wrap, October 26: India wins gold in 4th Asia Cup 

Here are all the major developments from Indian sports on October 26, 2022.

Team Sportstar
26 October, 2022 19:53 IST
REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO

REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

BRIDGE

New Delhi: The Indian senior's team of Hemant Jalan, Kamal Mukherjee, Badal Das, Pranab Bardhan, Subrata Saha, Sukamal Das, won the gold in the 4th Asia Cup bridge championship in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The Indian team had a commanding lead of 119-50 after two sessions against Japan, and the latter conceded defeat in the third session.

The Indian mixed team entered the final, beating Chinese Taipei 118-97, but was beaten in the final 102-147.5 to host Indonesia, and

settled for the silver medal. Kiran Nadar - B Satyanarayana, Himani - Rajeev Khandelwal, Bindiya Naidoo - Priya Ranjan Sinha represented the Indian mixed team.

The Indian women’s team missed out on a semifinal spot, but the duo of Asha Sharma and Puja Batra won the gold medal in the pairs event, while Vasanti Shah and Bharati Dey won the bronze.

In the open team event, India lost the semifinals to the eventual champion China 102-106. It came back strongly to beat Japan 132-85 for the bronze.

Rajeshwar Twari, Keyzad Ankaleswaria, Sumit Mukherjee, D Majumdar, Jaggy Shivdasani, Sandeep Thakral made the Indian open team.

- Kamesh Srinivasan

