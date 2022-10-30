Indian sports news wrap, October 30

GOLF

Atwal placed 28th after third round in Bermuda

India’s Arjun Atwal had a quiet day with just two birdies and one bogey as he carded 1-under 70 for a tied 28th place in the third round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Atwal, who had a 63 in the first round followed that up with an even par 71 and then 70, as he was 9-under with one round to go.

Starting on the back nine, Atwal bogeyed the 12th and was 1-over till he found back-to-back birdies on second and third. He parred the rest.

Seamus Power, the highest-ranked player at Port Royal this week, took the lead with a 6-under 65 and he shared it with Ben Griffin, who also shot a fine round in strong wind with a 66. They were at 18-under 195, two shots clear of Kevin Yu (67) and Aaron Baddeley (68).

Power has one PGA TOUR victory, the Barbasol Championship in Kentucky last year.

Chinese Taipei’s rookie Kevin Yu showed plenty of character by battling back from two late bogeys on Saturday to stay firmly in contention.

The 24-year-old Korn Ferry Tour graduate carded a third-round 4-under 67 at Port Royal Golf Course to finish the day in joint-third on 16-under 197, two strokes behind co-leaders Power of Ireland and Griffin of the U.S.

Yu’s compatriot C T Pan, who holds one PGA TOUR win, shot a blemish-free 69 for 11-under to shoot 11 spots up to a share of 13th place and seven shots off the pace. Pan birdied the second and seventh holes and steadily filled the rest of his scorecard with pars.

-PTI

Aryan best Indian in Asia Pacific Amateur golf, finishes T-38

Aryan Roopa Anand rounded off the week with 1-under 71 to finish as the best placed Indian in tied 38th spot at the 13th Asia Pacific Amateur Championships at the Amata Spring Country Club here on Sunday.

While Aryan was the best Indian finisher of the week, Krishnav Nikhil Chopraa (76) and Shaurya Bhattacharya (75) ended in tied 44th and 47th place respectively.

Aryan totalled 1-over 289, while Krishnav aggregated 5-over 293 and Shaurya had a 6-over 294 total.

The other four Indians, who started this week -- Milind Soni, Rayhan Thomas, Shat Mishra and Arjun Gupta -- missed the halfway cut.

Harrison Crowe, who admitted it was extremely challenging to come back earlier this year after a strict lockdown in Australia, virtually snatched away the coveted Asia Pacific Trophy from China’s Bo Jin, who was hoping to emulate his brother Cheng Jin’s 2015 feat.

Crowe will now get starts at the 2023 Masters and the 2023 Open at Royal Liverpool.

From Indian point of view, Aryan, who is also toying with the idea of turning pro later this year or early next year, said, “It was a great experience. I feel I could have done a lot better. I know it is easy to say that, but I did give away a lot of shots with some small mistakes and they cost me a lot.

“I got punished for them. Yet, it was a great event, and I am richer in experience, having twice played in them. Hopefully this will help me as I move on in the game.” Aryan had five birdies against four bogeys in his 71, while Chopraa had an eventful final round with five birdies, seven bogeys and a double bogey in his 76. Shaurya had two birdies against five bogeys in his 75.

-PTI