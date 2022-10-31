Indian sports news wrap, October 31: Sahithi Varshini wins Reti-Farkas chess championship

CHESS

Hyderabad: M. Sahithi Varshini won the Reti-Farkas Csaladi Boraszati Blitzverseny blitz chess championship in Budapest (Hungary) with seven points from nine rounds, according to her father-cum-coach Lokeshwara Rao.

Sahithi outwitted three GMs Aveskulov Valeriy and Neverov Valeriy of Ukraine and Czebe Attila of Hungary.

By virtue of this performance, 15-year-old Sahithi collected 58 points in her blitz rating.

For the record, the Visakhapatnam-based young talent, who recently won the Magnus Chess Challenger championship for women, has won nine international medals so far.

-V. V. SUBRAHMANYAM

ATHLETICS

Parvej breaks Ghamanda’s 20-year-old junior National record

Madhya Pradesh’s Parvej Khan improved his 800m personal best by more than three seconds and broke Ghamanda Ram’s 20-year-old under-20 Indian record in the National Open under-23 athletics championships in Bilaspur on Monday.

The 17-year-old Services runner, also the National Open 1500m champion, clocked an impressive 1:47.96s (previous u-20 record 1:48.37s) while winning the two-lapper. He finished with a golden double, having taken the 1500m on Sunday.

Meanwhile Chhattisgarh’s 19-year-old Animesh Kujur (200m) and Maharashtra’s Dhavel Uttekar, who moved from the high jump to the 400m hurdles, produced personal bests.

The results (gold medallists only):

Men: 200m: Animesh Kujur (Chtg) 21.12s. 800m: Parvej Khan (MP) 1:47.96. 5000m: Sunil Dawar (MP) 14:13.92s. 400m hurdles: P. Yashas (Kar) 50.89s. High jump: Kaustubha Jaiswal (MP) 2.13m.

Long Jump: S. Arya (Kar) 7.56m. Hammer throw: Nitesh Poonia (Raj) 64.75m. Javelin throw: Rishabh Nehra (UP) 76.97m.

Women: 200m: Giridharani Ravikumar (TN) 24.80s. 800m: Mittal Chaudhri (Guj) 2:12.79s. 5000m: Basanti Kumari (Jhd) 17:01.86s. 400m hurdles: Pragyan Prasant Sahu (Odi) 1:00.28s. Long jump: P.S. Prabhavathi (Ker) 6.03m. Javelin throw: Karishma Sanil (Kar) 51.07m. Heptathlon: Tanushree (Raj) 4910 pts.

Sunday’s events:

Men: 100m: Pranav Gurav (Mah) 10.39s. 400m: Nitin Kumar (UP) 47.04s. 1500m: Parvej Khan (MP) 3:51.79s. 110m hurdles: G. Nishanth Raja (TN) 14.17s. 3000m steeple chase: Shubham Bhandare (Mah) 8:54.79s. Discus throw: Ikram Khan (MP) 51.62m. Shot put: Samardeep Gill (MP) 17.79m. 20,000m race walk: Sanjay Kumar (Raj) 1:27.13s. Decathlon: Mohit (6384 pts).

Women: 100m: T. Daneshwari (Kar) 11.63s. 400M: 1. Olimba Steffi (TN) 55.90s. 1500m: Nikita Sharma (HP) 4:29.52s. 100m hurdles: Agasara Nandini (Tel) 13.73s. 3000m steeple chase: Bhagyashree Navale (Guj) 10:27.89s. High jump: Kevinaa Annavi (TN) 1.76m. Pole vault: Pavithra Venkatesh (TN) 4.00m. Discus throw: M. Karunya (TN) 48.39m. 20,000m race walk: Mansi Negi (Utkd) 1:40.01s.

- STAN RAYAN