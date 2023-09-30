Indian sports news wrap, September 30

TENNIS
Aditya Khanna wins gold in ITF AGM in Mexico
Aditya Khanna in partnership with Eziz Dovletov won the doubles title in the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Annual General Meeting, in Cancun, Mexico.
A regular in the ITF Masters circuit, Aditya, and the president of Turkmenistan Tennis Federation, Eziz Dovletov, beat 17-time Grand Slam champion and Olympic gold medallist Mark Woodforde and his partner Philip Mock, 10-8 in the final.
The ITF AGM had a two-day conference on global tennis development apart from a series of bilateral meetings. The tennis event was organised as a one-day affair, featuring 96 players from around the world.
Aditya and his partner won nine matches in all, including five in the league phase. All the matches were played on a super tie-break format.
“I was thrilled to hit a forehand winner down the line on match point at 9-8. This title will have a special place in my heart”, said Aditya who had won two earlier titles in 2015 and 2016. He had in fact won one with his brother Ashish Khanna, in Umag, Croatia.
- Kamesh Srinivasan
Madhwin wins both the men’s singles and doubles titles
Madhwin Kamath won both the men’s singles and doubles titles in the Rs.200,000 AITA tennis tournament at the Ace Tennis Academy, Palodiia..
In the singles final, Madhwin beat Aryan Shah 6-4, 7-5. Madhwin won the doubles title in partnership with Dharmil Shah. The women’s title was won by Saily Thakkar, as she beat Sreenidhi Amireddy 6-2, 7-5 in the final.
THE RESULTS
- Kamesh Srinivasan
MOTORSPORT
Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship: Chiranth and Prabhu share honours by in the premier Pro-Stock 165cc Open category
Bengaluru teenager Chiranth Vishwanath (Petronas TVS Racing) and Chennai veteran Prabhu Arunagiri (Pacer Yamaha) shared honours by winning a race apiece in the premier Pro-Stock 165cc Open category while Rajiv Sethu (RACR Castrol Power1) continued his unbeaten run in the Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open class in the fourth round of the MRF MMSC fmsci Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship at the Madras International Circuit, here on Saturday.
Another Bengalurean, 22-year-old six-footer Manvith Reddy (RACR Castrol Power1), bided his time to win the Novice (Stock 165cc) race after a couple of front-runners, including pole-sitter Vignesh Goud, retired, while his team-mate Puducherry’s Lani Zena Fernandez made the best of pole position start to score a comfortable victory, her second win of the season, in the Girls (Stock 165cc) class of the National championship.
Chiranth, only 16, was impressive in winning Race-1 of the Pro-Stock 165cc Open category. He showed a big heart for a close fight to overcome championship leader Rajiv Sethu, who despite starting P12 after a disastrous qualifying session, led briefly. However, a loose footrest and then a broken gear lever saw Sethu pull out of his battle with Chiranth and was content to finish second. Earlier, pole-sitter Sarthak Chavan, the 16-year-old from Pune, retired after a high-side crash at Turn-1 in the very first lap, but walked away unhurt, clearing the way for Chiranth to hit the front.
In Race-2 of the same category in the evening, Prabhu Arunagiri fully capitalised on a set of new tyres to a run-away win, while behind him his Pacer Yamaha team-mate Mathana Kumar did well to hold up the traffic that included Sarthak Chavan, who eventually finished second ahead of KY Ahamed. Mathana, who had scored a double in the first round in June, came fourth.
Sarthak suffered yet another crash after coming together with his Petronas TVS Racing team-mate KY Ahamed in the Pro-Stock 301-400cc Open race, a little later. With the two out of contention, Sethu stormed into the lead and fought off Hyderabad’s Rahil Pillarisetty (KTM Gusto Racing) for his sixth consecutive win of the season.
Chiranth Vishwanath ended the day on a winning note by topping the Open (RR310) category of the Petronas TVS One-Make Championship.
Thailand’s Vorapong Malahuan clocked a blistering lap of one minute, 49.198secs for pole position in the inaugural TVS E-Invitation Race category, ahead of two Petronas TVS Racing factory riders KY Ahamed (01:50.666) and Jagan Kumar (01:50.681).
PROVISIONAL RESULTS (ALL 6 LAPS UNLESS MENTIONED)
- Team Sportstar
