Indian sports wrap, November 5: Karnataka advances to quarterfinals in hockey national championships

HOCKEY

National Championships 2024: Karnataka qualifies for quarterfinals

Karnataka has set its sight on winning the gold this time. Its two matches in the senior national men’s hockey championships are an indication that it’s on the right track. In scripting a 5-1 win over Chandigarh, with a brace from Mohammed Raheel Mouseen, here on Tuesday, Karnataka booked its place in the knockouts (quarterfinals).

In the last match of the day, Tamil Nadu (TN) staged a remarkable recovery from 0-2 down and secured a 2-2 draw against Madhya Pradesh (MP). TN will play its final group match against Andaman & Nicobar on November 7. On the other hand, MP will play its final match against Andhra Pradesh on Thursday. With one win and a draw each, both TN and MP have a chance to make the quarterfinals.

RESULTS POOL C: Andhra Pradesh 13 (K. Harsha Kamal Teja 6, Lekkala Hitesh Rao 13, 15, 21, 41, 48, 49, 55, 56, Galla Siva Pramod 30, Tatiparthi Aron Saroj Anand Raj 33, Maddimeni Rajesh 38, Venu Gorrela Gopal 49) bt Andaman & Nicobar 0.; Tamil Nadu 2 (K. Selvaraj 42, S. Shanmugavel 53) drew with Madhya Pradesh 2 (Love Kumar Kanojiya 35, Akshay Dubey 42). POOL D: Karnataka 5 (N. M. Surya 10, Bharat Mahalingappa Kurtakoti 19, Mohd. Raheel Mouseen 41, 48, Manjeet 59) bt Chandigarh 1 (Sunil 19).; Uttarakhand w/o Tripura. POOL F: Delhi 6 (Bharat 3, Govind Singh Bisht 14, Mukul Sharma 21, Vikas Upadhyay 23, Nitesh 34, 58) bt Jammu & Kashmir 0. POOL H: Bengal 10 (Rajendra Oram 4, 58, Raushan Kumar 10, 12, 30, Avoy Ekka 19, Alsem Lakra 20, Milan Saha 31, Sunil Jojo 41, Nitesh Neupane 48) bt Assam 0.

-Team Sportstar

PICKLEBALL

Indian players win 14 medals including five gold in Asia Pickleball Games

Indian players won a total of 14 medals comprising five gold, four silver and five bronze in the Asia Pickleball Games held in Taiwan recently.

Nitten Kirttane captured gold medal in the 50+ open men’s singles while Vishal Jadhav secured silver in the 35+ open men’s singles.

Khushi Sachdeva and Shraddha Damani each won silver in the 19+ and 35+ women’s singles in the 4.0 category, respectively, while Sandeep Tawde added another silver in the 50+ men’s singles in the 4.0 category.

In doubles, Kirttane and Tawde triumphed to claim the gold in the 50+ Open Men’s Doubles, adding to Vanshik Kapadia and Tejas Mahajan’s gold in the 19+ open men’s doubles.

Kapadia and Vrushali Thakare also won gold in the 19+ open mixed doubles, while Jadhav and Isha Lakhani clinched gold in the 35+ open mixed doubles.

Abhishek Dethan (in 35+ men’s singles 4.0), Johann Fernandes (35+ open women’s singles), Thakare-Sachdeva (19+ open women’s doubles), Damani-Fernandes (35+ women’s doubles 4.0) and Chetan Sanil-Tawde (50+ men’s doubles 4.0) won the bronze medals for India.

The event saw participation from countries such as Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, China, Indonesia, South Korea and Malaysia apart from India.

“The success of our players is a result of their hard work, passion and dedication for Pickleball, both as a career sport as well as a leisure activity,” said All India Pickleball Association president Arvind Prabhoo.

- PTI

HOCKEY

Directorate General NCC scored a 4-1 victory in shoot-out, to knock out defending champion Victory English School, Thenzawl, Mizoram, in the semifinals of the Charanjit Rai 30th Nehru girls hockey tournament at the Shivaji Stadium on Tuesday. The teams were locked 2-2 at the end of the regulation period.

In the final, the NCC team will clash with Kiddy’s Corner Girls School, Gwalior, which ousted the runner-up of the last edition, CM Girls High School, Simdega, Jharkhand, 1-0 thanks to a 44th minute strike by Tanvi.

The NCC team had led 2-0 in the first quarter, following goals from Nancy Saroha and Ritika. However, the Mizoram team responded with goals in the second and fourth quarters through penalty corner strikes by Lalruatsiami and skipper Laltlachhungi.

In the eventual shoot-out, the NCC team was sharp in converting all its four chances through Sukhpreet Kaur, Manjinder, Mahi and Ravina. Only Laltlachhungi succeded for the Mizoram team, which could only make three attempts as the opponent took an unbeatable lead.

The results (semifinals): Kiddy’s Corner Girls HSS, Gwalior, 1 (Tanvi) bt CM Girls HS, Simdega, Jharkhand, 0. Directorate General NCC 2 (Ritika, Nancy Saroha) bt Victory English School, Thenzawl, Mizoram, 2 (Lalruatsiami, Laltlachhungi) 4-1.

- Team Sportstar

POLO

Chris Mackenzie scored five goals to help Achievers to a 8-6 victory over Delta Polo in a league match of the Habanos Cavalry Gold Cup polo tournament at the Army Equestrian Centre, Delhi Cantonment, on Tuesday.

Santiago Marambio scored all the six goals for Delta Polo.

The results (league): Achievers 8 (Chris Mackenzie 5, Vishwarupe Bajaj 2, Abhimanyu Pathak) bt Delta Polo 6 (Santiago Marambio 6).

- Team Sportstar

TENNIS

ITF Bhubaneswar: Siddharth Vishwakarma reaches second round

Davis Cupper Siddharth Vishwakarma overcame a sedate start to beat Yuvan Nandal 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 in the first round of the $25,000 ITF men’s tennis tournament at the Kalinga Stadium on Tuesday.

After negotiating three rounds in the qualifying event, Vishnu Vardhan, Rohan Mehra, Raghav Jaisinghani, Nitin Kumar Sinha, Abhinav Sanjeev Shanmugam, Maan Kesharwani, Hitesh Chauhan and Yash Chaurasia made the main draw.

RESULTS Singles (first round): Siddharth Vishwakarma bt Yuvan Nandal 2-6, 6-3, 6-2; Sidharth Rawat bt Amrutjay Mohanty 6-0, 6-0; Aryan Shah bt Rishab Agarwal 6-2, 6-0; M Rifqi Fitriadi (Ina) bt Kabir Hans 6-4, 6-2. Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Egor Agafonov & Bogdan Bobrov bt Aryan Shah & Manish Sureshkumar 7-6(5), 7-5; Ishaque Eqbal & Faisal Qamar bt Debasis Sahoo & Caheer Warik 6-3, 6-2; Siddhant Banthia & Vishnu Vardhan bt Manas Dhamne & Yuvan Nandal 2-6, 6-3, [10-6]; S.D. Prajwal Dev & Adil Kalyanpur bt Anurag Agarwal & Kiruthik Kalyaan 6-3, 6-4.

- Team Sportstar

AITA tournament: Yashika Shokeen enters quarters

Qualifier Yashika Shokeen fought her way past fourth seed Chevika Sama 5-7, 7-6(4), 7-6(4) in the pre-quarterfinals of the Rs.2,50,000 AITA women’s tennis tournament at the Joygaon Academy on Tuesday.

The results (pre-quarterfinals): Yubrani Banerjee bt Shefali Arora 6-2, 6-2; Kashish Bhatia bt Aditi Tyagi 6-3, 6-2; Anjali Rathi bt Shagun Kumari 6-2, 6-2; Mirudhula Palanivel bt Sreenidhi Amireddy 6-4, 6-2; Durganshi Kumar bt Jeetesh Kumari 7-5, 6-0; Yashika Shokeen bt Chevika Sama 5-7, 7-6(4), 7-6(4); Vidula Amar bt Chandana Potugari 6-0, 6-3; Sahira Singh bt Jigyasa Narsinghani 6-2, 6-2.

- Team Sportstar

ITF women’s tournament: Riya-Michika duo enters quarterfinals

Riya Bhatia in partnership with Michika Ozeki of Japan beat Melania Delai and Federica Rossi 6-2, 6-2 in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Solarino, Italy, on Tuesday.

The results: €651,865 ATP, Metz, France Singles (first round): Corentin Moutet (Fra) bt Sumit Nagal 7-5, 4-0 (retired). Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Rithvik Bollipalli & Francisco Cabral (Por) w.o. Arthur Cazaux & Harold Mayot (Fra); Matwe Middelkoop & Jean-Julien Rojer (Ned) bt Guido Andreozzi (Arg) & Sriram Balaji 6-7(6), 6-2, [10-7]. €148,625 Challenger, Helsinki, Finland Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Denis Molchanov (Ukr) & David Pichler (Aut) bt Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan & Vijay Sundar Prashanth 6-4, 6-0. $25,000 ITF men, Maputo, Mozambique Singles (first round): Daniel Domingos (Ang) bt Atharva Sharma 3-6, 6-2, 6-4. $25,000 ITF women, Solarino, Italy Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Riya Bhatia & Michika Ozeki (Jpn) bt Melania Delai & Federica Rosssi (Ita) 6-2, 6-2. $15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Valerija Kargina (Lat) & Vanshita Pathania bt Elina Popescu (Rou) & Marlina Tognon (Ita) 6-2, 6-3.

- Team Sportstar

SWIMMING

Olympian Dhinidhi Desinghu leads strong field in Nettakallappa all-India swimming event

Olympian Dhinidhi Desinghu and promising Harshitha Jayaram will be the star attractions at the Nettakallappa all-India swimming competition to be held in Bengaluru on November 9 and 10.

The 14-year-old Dhinidhi, who participated in the 200m freestyle in this year’s Paris Olympics under University Quota, will be seen in action in her pet event.

Harshitha is the reigning champion in the women’s 100m freestyle and 50m breaststroke events.

The tournament, which offers a total prize money of Rs 10 lakh, will see competition in 100m, 200m and 400m categories besides featuring the challenging SKINS format in shorter courses at the BAC centre.

- PTI

GOLF

Mane, Om Prakash lead the field in Poona Club open golf tournament

World Tour regular Om Prakash Chouhan and Olympian Udayan Mane are among a strong field competing in the Poona Club open golf tournament which will be held here from November 6 to 9.

The tournament, which has a purse of Rs 1 crore, was launched here on Tuesday by The Poona Club Golf Course and the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI).

Apart from Chouhan and Mane, the tournament will feature 2024 Tata Steel PGTI ranking leader Veer Ahlawat, Rashid Khan, Karandeep Kochhar, Shaurya Binu, Sachin Baisoya, Varun Parikh, Dhruv Sheoran and Shaurya Bhattacharya.

The host venue Poona Club Golf Course will be represented by professionals Rohan Dhole Patil, Pranav Mardikar, Akshay Damale, Pravin Pathare, Aaron Rockey, Gurki Shergill (a winner on the PGTI), Aditya Bhandarkar, Sameer M Shaikh, Rajiv Datar, Sandeep Phalnikar and Jaideep Patwardhan as well as amateurs Arkin Patil, Aditya Garg and Avneesh Somayaji.

“This is a 72-hole stroke-play tournament featuring a field of 126 players including 123 professionals and three amateurs,” the organisers said in a release.

“The cut will be applied after the first 36 holes. The top 50 players and ties will make the halfway cut and continue to play for another 36 holes,” it added.

- PTI