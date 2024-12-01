Indian sports wrap, December 1: Asian women’s handball championship in Delhi between December 3-10

HOCKEY

PSPB bests PNB at Nehru tournament

Two penalty corner conversions by Gurjinder Singh paved the way for a 4-2 victory for Petroleum Sports Promotion Board (PSPB) against Punjab National Bank (PNB) in a quarterfinal league match of the SNBP 60th Nehru hockey tournament at the Shivaji Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday.

The results (quarterfinal league): Petroleum Sports Promotion Board 4 (Gurjinder Singh 2, Roshan Minz, Armaan Qureshi) bt Punjab National Bank 2 (Satish Munda, Bhagat Singh). Indian Navy 0 drew with Indo Tibetan Border Police 0.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

HANDBALL

Delhi to host women’s Asian championship

The 20th Asian women’s handball championship will be held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi from December 3 to 10.

India has been grouped with former champion Japan, Hong Kong and Iran. The other group will have two-time Olympic champion and 16-time Asian champion Korea, two-time champion Kazakhstan, China and Singapore. Two teams, Australia and Uzbekistan, withdrew from the tournament which was originally scheduled to be held in Almaty.

The top two teams from each of the two groups will make the semifinals after the league phase. The top four teams from the championship will qualify for the 27th World Handball championship to be held in the Netherlands and Germany from November 27 to December 14 next year.

Four matches are scheduled every day during the league phase, from noon. India will be playing all its matches at 6 p.m. on December 3, 4 and 6. There will be a rest day before the third set of league matches. There will also be a rest day before the semifinals, and another day of rest before the final.

India had placed sixth in the last edition, when it won three matches. The progress of the Indian women’s team could be gauged from the fact that the team had finished fourth in the Asian Youth championship in 2022.

While the Koreans would be a delight to watch with their explosive game, there will be ample interest during India’s games given how the side has improved in the fast-paced, highly entertaining game that sees many spectacular, acrobatic attempts to score goals.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

BASKETBALL

National Youth Championships: Rajasthan boys, Karnataka girls in QF

Rajasthan boys and Karnataka girls recorded three wins in a row in their respective groups and moved into the quarterfinals of the National youth basketball championships in Kolkata on Sunday.

Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Haryana, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh in the boys’ section and Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Punjab among girls also entered the quarterfinals.

Select results: Level 1: Boys: Group A: Karnataka 87 (Adhithya Shenoy 21, Kushal Singh 19, Harshan Yatish 15) bt Chandigarh 55 (Sachin 18, Nikhil 11); Tamil Nadu 85 (Vishal V. 25, Yadesh Kumar 17, Priyadarshan A.R. 15) bt Madhya Pradesh 73 (Anuj Verma 24, Tohid Shaikh 18, Krishna Suneria 18); Rajasthan 88 (Mohammed Raza Khan 28, Piyush Choudhary 25, Bhupendra Singh Rathore 13) bt Tamil Nadu 80 (Akash 28, Yadesh Kumar 21, Priyadarshan A.R. 20). Group B: Rajasthan 99 (Piyush Choudhary 27, Bupendra Singh Rathore 19, Rajneesh Kumar 16) bt Telangana 62 (Saharsh Maheswar 17, Karan Den 10); Haryana 82 (Veer Singh 24, Ajay 20) bt Uttar Pradesh 79 (Sumit Singh 20). Girls: Group A: Maharashtra 53 (Reva Kulkarni 11, Vedika Singh 11) bt Rajasthan 38 (Divanshi Sharma 12); Tamil Nadu 71 (Jefrin A. 17, Sumitra Devi 15) bt Rajasthan 25 (Jaya Dadhich 14). Group B: Karnataka 75 (Nidhi Umesh 11, Taarusree Tarun 11) bt Haryana 28 (Prachi 12); Kerala 71 (Liya Maria 21, Arthika K. 20, Diya Biju 16) bt Punjab 65 (Tishmeet Kaur 20, Gagandeep Kaur 18). Level 2: Boys: Group C: Delhi bt Mizoram 63-27; Group D: Odisha bt Manipur 38-24; Group E: Maharashtra bt West Bengal 78-73, West Bengal bt Assam 52-36; Group F: Andhra Pradesh bt Arunachal Pradesh 60-8. Girls: Group C: Telangana bt West Bengal 48-19; Group D: Puducherry bt Bihar 49-10, Delhi bt Puducherry 61-60; Group E: Assam bt Odisha 37-18; Group F: Jammu and Kashmir bt Andhra Pradesh 45-43.

-Y. B. Sarangi

POLO

Col. Girdhari Singh Cup polo tournament: Mayfair pips Delta

Dhruvpal Godara scored five goals and Shamsheer Ali came up with the golden goal in the ‘sudden death’ chukker, to help Mayfair Polo to a 7-6 victory over Delta Polo in the final of the Col. Girdhari Singh Cup polo tournament at the Jaipur Polo ground in New Delhi on Sunday.

Mare Juliet, ridden by Dhruvpal was adjudged the ‘best polo pony’, and Shamsheer Ali was declared the “most valuable player’.

Lt. Gen. Preet Mohindera Singh presented the trophy.

The results (final): Mayfair Polo 7 (Dhruvpal Godara 5, Shamsheer Ali 2) bt Delta Polo 6 (Santiago Marambio 3, Naveen Singh 3).

-Kamesh Srinivasan