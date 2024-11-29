 />
Indian sports wrap, November 29: Pranavi Urs tied in second place after round one in Malaga

Here are all the major updates, scores and results of Indians in the world of sports on November 29.

Published : Nov 29, 2024 10:54 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Pranavi, playing her rookie season on the LET, birdied holes two, three, seven, eight, 12 and 18 for her round of six-under
Pranavi, playing her rookie season on the LET, birdied holes two, three, seven, eight, 12 and 18 for her round of six-under | Photo Credit: Pranavi Urs/Instagram
infoIcon

Pranavi, playing her rookie season on the LET, birdied holes two, three, seven, eight, 12 and 18 for her round of six-under | Photo Credit: Pranavi Urs/Instagram

GOLF

Pranavi Urs fired a bogey-free round of six-under 66 to be T-2 after the opening round of the Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de Espana in Malaga.

She was one shot behind the leader, Noora Komulainen of Finland, who got off to a flying start with a round of 65 (-7) at the Real Club Guadalhorce Golf.

Pranavi, playing her rookie season on the LET, birdied holes two, three, seven, eight, 12 and 18 for her round of six-under. The three players sharing the second place with Pranavi included the German duo Helen Briem and Patricia Isabel Schmidt, and Spain’s Ana Peláez Trivino all fired rounds of 66 (-6).

The other Indians, including defending champion Aditi Ashok, had decent rounds. Aditi, who won here last year, was 2-under 70 to be tied-20th, while. Diksha Dagar (71) was T-32 and Tvesa Malik (72) was T-41.

Aditi had five birdies against three bogeys in her round. Three of those birdies came on the front side of the course as she turned in 3-under. A fourth birdie saw her get to 4-under, but bogeys on 11th, 15th and the 18th saw her fall back despite another birdie on the 17th.

Diksha had three birdies against two bogeys and Tvesa had two bridies and bogeys in her 72.

“I started off pretty good, I gave myself a lot of opportunities. It’s been three weeks since our last event, so I didn’t know what to expect heading into this week, but I’m glad to have shot a bogey-free six-under. I know the game is still there,” said Pranavi.

