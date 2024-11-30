 />
Indian sports wrap, November 30: Pranavi Urs tied in third place after round two in Malaga

Here are all the major updates, scores and results of Indians in the world of sports on November 30.

Published : Nov 30, 2024 18:35 IST , Chennai - 6 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo of Pranavi Urs.
File Photo of Pranavi Urs. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

File Photo of Pranavi Urs. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

GOLF

Pranavi Tied-third in Spain

Pranavi Urs added a solid 3-under 69 to her first round of 6-under 66 to be tied third after the second round at the Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España.

The Mysuru golfer, who is playing her first full season on the Ladies European Tour, is now 9-under for 36 holes and trails leader Carlota Ciganda (67-66) who is 11-under.

Pranavi is tied third with Helen Briem of Germany who shot 66-69 to be 9-under. Lying second is Pia Babnik of Slovenia, who has had two straight 67s.

She got off to a good start with two birdies in her first three holes before dropping her only shot of the day on the eighth. She later rolled in two more birdies on the ninth and 15th holes.

“I could have holed a lot more putts than dropped, so hopefully in the next couple of days it will,” said the Indian.

“The game was pretty solid, I also didn’t give myself as many opportunities as yesterday. I had little mistakes here and there, but that’s golf. It was overall a decent day.

“I’m slowly getting used to playing in the last group. The crowd is obviously fantastic here and they’re all cheering for you. It’s been fantastic.” Defending champion Aditi Ashok carded a 71 to be Tied-23rd, while Diksha Dagar, two-time winner on the is 1-under 143 and Tied-31st. Tvesa Malik (72-75) is Tied-61st.

Ciganda, a seven-time LET winner began the day two shots off the pace and had a bogey-free second day around Real Club Guadalhorce Golf.

She began with a birdie on the second before adding another on the fourth and back-to-back birdies on holes six and seven to make the turn in four-under.

The 20-year-old Slovenia’s Pia Babnik, who has her brother on the bag, carded a bogey-free round of 67 (-5) for the second day in a row to be in outright second place after 36 holes in Spain.

The 2024 La Sella Open champion Briem had two bogeys and five birdies on her scorecard to keep her within touching distance of leader Ciganda.

Spain’s Maria Hernandez fired a bogey-free round of 66 (-6) to be in a tie for fifth place on seven-under-par alongside Belgium’s Manon De Roey.

De Roey had an eagle, three birdies and a bogey on her scorecard to seal a round of 68 (-4) on day two in Malaga.

-PTI

TENNIS

Arjun, Rishitha win singles titles at ITF junior tennis tournament

Champions Rishitha Basireddy and Arjun Rathi in the ITF junior tennis tournament in Delhi on Saturday.
Champions Rishitha Basireddy and Arjun Rathi in the ITF junior tennis tournament in Delhi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan
lightbox-info

Champions Rishitha Basireddy and Arjun Rathi in the ITF junior tennis tournament in Delhi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan

Arjun Rathi played with patience and came up with explosive strokes whenever required to beat top seed Arnav Paparkar 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 in the final of the ITF junior tennis tournament at the DLTA Complex on Saturday.

Both the players came up with a high-quality fare, in which the long rallies were punctuated with imaginative strokes, to entertain the sparse gathering.

In the decider, Arjun fought hard to tilt the balance in his favour, with his crafty game backed by smart athleticism. It was the second title in recent weeks for the trainee of Aditya Sachdeva at the Roundglass Academy in Chandigarh.

In the girls final, Rishitha Basireddy was able to turn the match on its head midway through the second set, for a memorable 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory against qualifier Nelli Ivanova. It was the second successive title for her following the one last week in Guwahati.

Rishitha was playing well right through but was missing the lines narrowly, till midway through the second set. She clawed her way back and led 5-4 in the second set when Ivanova faced two set points on her serve.

The Russian’s shot was called right, which would have helped her save a set point, but the referee was on hand watching the match and overruled the umpire, that closed the set and brought a burst of tears from Ivanova.

The free-stroking Ivanova composed herself to sustain the fight in the third, but Rishitha was able to step up her game, moving well and stroking with intensity, to emerge victorious, without any further drama.

The results (finals):
Under-18 boys: Arjun Rathi bt Arnav Paparkar 7-5, 2-6, 6-4.
Under-18 girls: Rishitha Basireddy bt Nelli Ivanova 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

SQUASH

Yusha beats Aryaveer to secure Xtreme Open squash tournament title

Yusha Nafees calls the shot against Aryaveer Dewan (back) in the under-19 boys final of the Xtreme Open squash tournament in Delhi on Saturday.
Yusha Nafees calls the shot against Aryaveer Dewan (back) in the under-19 boys final of the Xtreme Open squash tournament in Delhi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan
lightbox-info

Yusha Nafees calls the shot against Aryaveer Dewan (back) in the under-19 boys final of the Xtreme Open squash tournament in Delhi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan

Yusha Nafees asserted his strong game as he beat Aryaveer Dewan 15-13, 11-7, 11-7 in the under-19 boys final of the Xtreme Open squash tournament at the Dhyan Chand National Stadium here on Saturday.

After a string of exciting finals that saw many top seeds being beaten in various boys and girls events, the match between Yusha and the reigning US Open champion Aryaveer lived up to its projection as a cracker of a contest.

It was the exquisite game of Yusha that prevailed as he drove his opponent to the ground in tough rallies, breaking the resistance systematically, and sailing home to the trophy.

In the under-11 boys final, Prahlad Singh Majithia recovered after losing the first two games to pip Nirvaan Uppal 11-9 in the fifth game.

In the girls under-17 final, top seed Sanvi Batar won a thriller in five games against Kaashvi Mangal.

The results (finals):
Boys: Under-19: Yusha Nafees bt Aryaveer Dewan 15-13, 11-7, 11-7.
Under-17: Raghav Vashishtha bt Parthvir Singh 11-9, 11-4, 11-4.
Under-15: Harshal Rana bt Shresht Iyer 11-9, 4-11, 11-7, 3-11, 12-10.
Under-13: Abhyuday Arora bt Prabhav Bajoria 11-6, 11-8, 11-7.
Under-11: Prahlad Singh Majithia bt NIrvaan Uppal 5-11, 8-11, 14-12, 11-4, 11-9.
Girls: Under-17: Sanvi Batar bt Kaashvi Mangal 9-11, 15-13, 11-2, 10-12, 11-9.
Under-15: Maira Ghosh bt Anya Sood 11-9, 11-8, 6-11, 3-9 (retired).
Under-13: Chhavi Panchal bt Nandikasree Kalaivanan 11-2, 11-4, 13-11.
Under-11: Aarna Rao bt Jerusha Jebindran 0-11, 11-7, 11-2, 13-11.
Men: Over-35: Pardeep Malik bt Harshit Jain 11-1, 8-11, 9-11, 11-9, 11-6.
Over-40: Rahul Pandit bt Harjinder Singh 11-6, 11-7, 11-3.
Over-45: Dushyant Jamwal bt Mrigank Tripathi 11-5, 11-9, 11-8.
Over-50: Satyajit Sahay bt Shrirang Choudhari 11-5, 11-8, 11-5.
Over-55: Ashun Bahl bt Amit Gupta 11-6, 11-6, 18-16.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

Manognya Madasu wins AITA women’s tennis tournament

Manognya Madasu beat Rituparna Choudhary 6-1, 6-2 in the final of the Rs. 100,000 AITA women’s tennis tournament at the Gurukul Resorts and Country Club.

Chandana Potugari and Diva Bhatia won the doubles title.

The results:
Singles (final): Manognya Madasu bt Rituparna Choudhary 6-1, 6-2; Semifinals: Rituparna bt Chandana Potugari 7-5, 6-1; Manognya bt Sreemanya Reddy 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles (final): Chandana Potugari & Diva Bhatia bt Sreemanya Reddy & Sree Tanvi Dasari 6-3, 7-5.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

Nagal, Vaishnavi secure singles titles at PSPB Inter-Unit meet

Women's champion Vaishnavi Adkar receives the trophy after winning the PSPB inter-unit tennis tournament in Pune on Saturday.
Women’s champion Vaishnavi Adkar receives the trophy after winning the PSPB inter-unit tennis tournament in Pune on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
lightbox-info

Women’s champion Vaishnavi Adkar receives the trophy after winning the PSPB inter-unit tennis tournament in Pune on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Vaishnavi Adkar won the women’s singles title for host Bharat Petroleum as she beat Riya Bhatia of India Oil 6-2, 6-2 in the final of the 43rd PSPB inter-unit tennis tournament at the Deccan Gymkhana on Saturday.

The country’s No.1 Sumit Nagal won the men’s singles title for Indian Oil on expected lines as he beat Vishnu Vardhan of ONGC 6-4, 6-3.

The results (finals):
Men: Sumit Nagal bt Vishnu Vardhan 6-4, 6-3.
Women: Vaishnavi Adkar bt Riya Bhatia 6-2, 6-2.
Veterans: Rajkumar Dubey bt Munesh Sharma 8-6.
Veterans doubles: Rajkumar Dubey & Munesh Sharma bt Siddharth Bharali & Diganta Bora 6-4, 6-3.
Veterans team event: ONGC bt Indian Oil 2-1 (KS Rawat bt Tribhuvan Kumar 7-5, 6-0; CSK Bhandari lost to Pankaj Gangwar 6-0, 3-6, 4-6; KS Rawat & Amiya Sarkar bt Pankaj Gangwar & Subhash Rajora 6-2, 6-

-Kamesh Srinivasan

Zeel Desai crashes out of ITF women’s tennis tournament

Second seed Sakura Hosogi of Japan beat Zeel Desai 6-1, 6-4 in the semifinals of the $15,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Monastir, Tunisia, on Saturday.

The results:
$15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia Singles (semifinals): Sakura Hosogi (Jpn) bt Zeel Desai 6-1, 6-4.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

POLO

Col. Girdhari Singh Cup polo tournament: Delta Polo beats Jindal Panther in semifinal

Santiago Marambio scored seven goals including the golden goal in the ‘sudden death’ chukker to help Delta Polo to a 7-6 victory over Jindal Panther in the semifinal of the Col. Girdhari Singh Cup polo tournament at the Jaipur Polo ground here on Saturday.

In the other semifinal, Shamsheer Ali scored six goals including the golden goal to guide Mayfair Polo to a 10-9 win over Vimal Arion Achievers for which Chris Mackenzie scored all the nine goals.

The final will be played at the same venue at 3 PM IST on Sunday.

The results (semifinals):
Delta Polo 7 (Santiago Marambio 7) bt Jindal Panther 6 (Simran Shergill 2, Siddhant Sharma 2, Mehraj Godara 2)
Mayfair Polo 10 (Shamsheer Ali 6, Dhruvpal Godara 3, Salim Azmi) bt Vimal Arion Achievers 9 (Chris Mackenzie 9)

-Kamesh Srinivasan

HOCKEY

RSPB beats CBDT in Nehru hockey tournament

Railways Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) was ruthless in handing out a 9-1 defeat to Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) in a quarterfinal league match of the SNBP 60th Nehru hockey tournament at the Shivaji Stadium here on Saturday.

The results (quarterfinal league):
RSPB 9 (Gursahibjit Singh 2, Yuvraj Walmiki 2, Pardeep Singh 2, Shesha Gowda, Darshan Gawkar, Pankaj) bt CBDT 1 (Vikash Choudhary).
Comptroller and Auditor General XI 3 (Ganesh Majhi, Deepak Malik, M Dhilipan) bt Army XI 1 (Sumeet Pal).

-Kamesh Srinivasan

BASKETBALL

Rajasthan records win against Madhya Pradesh in National youth basketball championships

Defending champion Rajasthan boys rode on Piyush Choudhary’s 20 points to outsmart Madhya Pradesh 79-31 in a Group-A match of the 39th National youth basketball championships at the Sabuj Sathi Indoor Stadium, Howrah, on Saturda

Select results:
Level 1:
Boys: Group A: Tamil Nadu 68 (Yadesh Kumar 35, Vishal V. 14) bt Kerala 51 (Millen Jose Mathew 21, Arshal Mohammed 10); Rajasthan 79 (Piyush Choudhary 20, Mohammed Raza Khan 15, Bhupinder Singh Rathore 14, Zuber Khan 14) bt Madhya Pradesh 31(Krishna Suneria 15); Telangana 70 (Reyhan Ellore 16, Saharsh Maheswar 14, Dhruv Boppana 11) bt Kerala 59 (Naijal Jacob 20, Abhishek R. Pradeep 13, Millen Jose Mathew 11).
Group B: Uttar Pradesh 66 (Abhyupang Mishra 17, Ayush Kumar 12, Sumit Kumar Singh 11, Sanjay Mahakunda 10) bt Chandigarh 63 (Sachin 23, Yash 17); Haryana 90 (Ajay 27, Chirag 25, Mayank Khanchi 19) bt Punjab 83 (Joypreet Singh 25, Fatehjeet Singh 23, Ajitinder Singh 13, Jagmeet Singh 11).
Girls: Group A: Tamil Nadu 87 (Joshna M. 13, Sumitra Devi 13, Angelina Arun George 13, Bhavani P. 12, Jefrin A. 12) bt Uttar Pradesh 58 (Mahie Tripathi 20); Madhya Pradesh 63 (Ayushi Yadav 17, Laxita Chouhan 14, Bhoomi Prakash 14) bt Uttar Pradesh 62 (Anshika Sharma 17, Soni Yadav 14, Mahie Tripathi 11); Group B: Karnataka 72 (Deepika P.P. 17, Shreya K. 14) bt Kerala 57 (Arthika K. 20, Diya Biju 13); Kerala 61 (Diya Biju 13, Arthika K. 13, Vaigha T. 10) bt Gujarat 30 (Dinal Vith Thani 11).  
Level 2:
Boys: Group C: Delhi bt Goa 74-8, Puducherry bt Mizoram 67-51, Bihar bt Goa 61-47; Group D: Odisha bt Uttarakhand 66-57, Chhattisgarh bt Manipur 62-30; Group E: West Bengal bt Andaman and Nicobar 77-18, Maharashtra bt Assam 75-38, Maharashtra bt Himachal Pradesh 96-51; Group F: Jharkhand bt Andhra Pradesh 72-45, Jammu and Kashmir bt Arunachal Pradesh 49-20.
Girls: Group C: Uttarakhand bt West Bengal 42-29, Chhattisgarh bt Chandigarh 61-39, Telangana bt Uttarakhand 54-25; Group D: Delhi bt Goa 56-16; Group F: Jammu and Kashmir bt Arunachal Pradesh 36-10.

