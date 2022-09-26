More Sports

Indian Sports Wrap, September 26

Here is everything that has happened in Indian Sports so far in September 26, 2022.

Team Sportstar
26 September, 2022 13:53 IST
26 September, 2022 13:53 IST
Tasnim Mir won the women’s  singles title at the India Chhattisgarh International Challenge badminton tournament in Raipur.

Tasnim Mir won the women’s  singles title at the India Chhattisgarh International Challenge badminton tournament in Raipur. | Photo Credit:

Here is everything that has happened in Indian Sports so far in September 26, 2022.

BADMINTON

Tasnim, Rajawat claim singles crowns in Chhattisgarh International Challenge

Former junior World No. 1 Tasnim Mir and the talented Priyanshu Rajawat registered contrasting victories to clinch the women’s and men’s singles titles respectively at the India Chhattisgarh International Challenge badminton tournament in Raipur.

Tasnim, who upset many seeded players in the earlier rounds, got the better of sixth seed Samiya Farooqui 14-21, 21-17, 21-11 in the final while Rajawat defeated the experienced Subhankar Dey 21-13, 21-11 in the men’s singles summit clash.

The hosts also won the mixed doubles crown with N Sikki Reddy and Rohan Kapoor defeating Thailand’s Ratchapol Makkasasithorn and Chasinee Korepap 22-20, 23-21.

India had a chance to make a clean sweep of titles with even the men’s doubles final being an all-Indian affair.

Third seeds Ishan Bhatnagar and K Sai Prateek upset second seeds Krishna Prasad and Vishnuvardhan Goud 17-21, 21-15, 23-21 in the men’s doubles final.

However, Japan’s sixth seeded combination of Chisato Hoshi and Miyu Takahashi defeated the unseeded Indian pair of Aarti Sara Sunil and Pooja Dandu 12-21, 21-12, 21-7 in the women’s doubles final.

-Team Sportstar

Read more stories on More Sports.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Indian sailing team headed to Newport USA for World Championships

Ultimate Kho Kho: Match 1 Highlights: Gujarat Giants beat Mumbai Khiladis 69-44

Jonty Rhodes in Ultimate Kho Kho: A cricket skill Kho Kho players can perfect

Slide shows

Daughters day 2021: Famous sports personalities and their daughters

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 2

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 1

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us