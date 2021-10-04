Sahdev Yadav elected IWLF president

Sahdev Yadav was elected the president of the Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) on Monday.

Yadav, who held the post of secretary general, was elected unanimously.

S.H. Anande Gowda and Naresh Sharma were elected secretary general and treasurer respectively.

A total of 10 vice presidents, four joint secretaries and seven executive committee members were also elected.

The elections were conducted by Returning Officer Narinder Paul Kaushik, Judicial Officer (Retd.), Delhi District Courts.

Rakesh Gupta, joint secretary, Indian Olympic Association was present as the IOA observer.