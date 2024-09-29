World Junior Wushu Championships 2024: India wins 7 medals, including 2 gold

Indian wushu players bagged a rich haul of seven medals, including two gold, in the ninth Junior World Championships which concluded in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei, on Sunday.

India also won 1 silver and 4 bronze in the competition.

“This marked the first time that Indian player Aryan, competing in the 48kg weight category, clinched the gold medal after a fierce contest against a Chinese player,” a release from Wushu Association of India said.

“Additionally, Indian player Shaurya triumphed over his Iranian opponent to win another gold medal.” Nang Mingbi Borphukan won a silver medal in the Taolu Jian Shu C Group event.

Tanish Nagar (56kg), Abhijeet (60kg), Divyanshi (60kg women) and Yuvraj (42kg) won a bronze medal each.

A 24-member Indian team participated in the championships.