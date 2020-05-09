More Sports

My Mom, My Star: Celebrating mother's day

On international mother's day, sports stars across the spectrum have come together to show their appreciation and share the stories of their mothers, under the umbrella 'My Mom. My Star.' (#MyMomMyStar).

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
09 May, 2020 15:22 IST

Kapil Dev with his mother Raj Kumari Nikhanj.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
09 May, 2020 15:22 IST

In the making of a sportsperson, the role and sacrifice of their mothers may not get the necessary recognition. On international mother's day, sports stars across the spectrum have come together to show their appreciation and share the stories of their mothers, under the umbrella 'My Mom. My Star.' (#MyMomMyStar).

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag felt that mother's affection is unconditional. "In life, amongst the love one can get, you get a mother's love whether you deserve it or not. I have a wonderful relationship with my mother and she has been a constant campaign in my journey."

According to World champion P. V. Sindhu, she wouldn't have enjoyed a roaring success she has if not for her mother's influence. She said, "I am blessed to have a mother who has been an athlete herself. I got her genes. She taught the importance of hard work and leave the outcome to the almighty."

Former India hockey player Viren Rasquinha said,"My father followed my game more, but my mother used to boost my morale by saying that I should stick to my strength.

Athletes featuring in 'My Mom. My Star.'

Abhishek Verma - Distance shooter

Sathiyan Gnansekaran - Table tennis player

Sharath Kamal - Table tennis player

Joshna Chinappa - Squash player

Bajrang Punia - Wrestler

Yuvraj Singh - Cricketer

Virender Sehwag - Cricketer

Poonam Yadav - Cricketer

Akhil Kumar - Boxer

Prashanti Singh - Basketball player

Mahesh Mangaonkar - Squash player

Kapil Dev - Cricketer

Dhanraj Pillay - Hockey player

Poonam Yadav - Cricketer

M. Sreeshankar - Long jumper

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu - Footballer

Pullela Gopichand - Badminton coach

Mandeep Singh - Hockey player

Udita - Hockey player

Neha Goyal - Hockey

Saurav Goshal - Squash player

Ashish Kumar - Boxer

Manu Bhaker- Shooter

Ekta Bhyan - Discus throw athlete

Harbhajan Singh - Cricketer

Koneru Humpy - Chess player