My Mom, My Star: Celebrating mother's day

In the making of a sportsperson, the role and sacrifice of their mothers may not get the necessary recognition. On international mother's day, sports stars across the spectrum have come together to show their appreciation and share the stories of their mothers, under the umbrella 'My Mom. My Star.' (#MyMomMyStar).

Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag felt that mother's affection is unconditional. "In life, amongst the love one can get, you get a mother's love whether you deserve it or not. I have a wonderful relationship with my mother and she has been a constant campaign in my journey."

According to World champion P. V. Sindhu, she wouldn't have enjoyed a roaring success she has if not for her mother's influence. She said, "I am blessed to have a mother who has been an athlete herself. I got her genes. She taught the importance of hard work and leave the outcome to the almighty."

Former India hockey player Viren Rasquinha said,"My father followed my game more, but my mother used to boost my morale by saying that I should stick to my strength.

