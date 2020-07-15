IOC postpones Dakar Youth Olympics by four years to 2026

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has postponed the 2022 Dakar Youth Olympics by four years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

IOC president Thomas Bach said the delay was discussed two days ago in a telephonic conversation with Senegal President Macky Sall.

The Summer Youth Games would be the first Olympics organised in Africa.

"This was really too heavy workload for everybody,” Bach said, citing the postponed Tokyo Olympics now beginning in July 2021. The Beijing Winter Olympics are due to be held in February 2022.

"We would have had to master five (Olympic) Games in just three years," he added.