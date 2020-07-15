More Sports More Sports IOC postpones Dakar Youth Olympics by four years to 2026 The International Olympic Committee has postponed the 2022 Dakar Youth Olympics by four years to 2026 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. AP 15 July, 2020 21:47 IST IOC president Thomas Bach said the delay was discussed two days ago in a conversation with Senegal President Macky Sall. - Reuters Photo AP 15 July, 2020 21:47 IST The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has postponed the 2022 Dakar Youth Olympics by four years due to the coronavirus pandemic.IOC president Thomas Bach said the delay was discussed two days ago in a telephonic conversation with Senegal President Macky Sall.READ | Tokyo Olympics at risk if coronavirus mutates, gets stronger - Japan adviser The Summer Youth Games would be the first Olympics organised in Africa."This was really too heavy workload for everybody,” Bach said, citing the postponed Tokyo Olympics now beginning in July 2021. The Beijing Winter Olympics are due to be held in February 2022."We would have had to master five (Olympic) Games in just three years," he added. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.