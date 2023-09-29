MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

No restrictions on hijab in Paris 2024 Games’ athletes village: IOC

French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera said on Sunday French athletes would be barred from wearing a hijab during the Paris Games to respect principles of secularism.

Published : Sep 29, 2023 15:44 IST , BERLIN - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: The Olympic body said it needed to better understand the situation in France and had been in contact with the French Olympic Committee (CNOSF).
FILE PHOTO: The Olympic body said it needed to better understand the situation in France and had been in contact with the French Olympic Committee (CNOSF). | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: The Olympic body said it needed to better understand the situation in France and had been in contact with the French Olympic Committee (CNOSF). | Photo Credit: AFP

Athletes can wear a hijab in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games athletes’ village without any restriction, the International Olympic Committee said on Friday, days after France’s sports minister banned it for the host country’s athletes.

The Olympic body also said it needed to better understand the situation in France and had been in contact with the French Olympic Committee (CNOSF).

French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera said on Sunday French athletes would be barred from wearing a hijab during the Paris Games to respect principles of secularism.

“For the Olympic Village, the IOC rules apply,” an IOC spokesperson said. “There are no restrictions on wearing the hijab or any other religious or cultural attire.”

The vast majority of the approximately 10,000 athletes at Olympic Games reside in apartments in the Olympic village and share common spaces, including dining halls and recreational areas.

“When it comes to competitions, the regulations set by the relevant International Federation (IF) apply,” the IOC spokesperson said.

Also read | Asian Games 2023: Palak, Esha complete historic one-two in women’s 10m air pistol

The sports competitions at the Olympics are organised and overseen by the individual international sports federations.

There are 32 sports on the programme of the Paris Games.

“Since this French regulation relates to the members of the French team only, we are in contact with the CNOSF to further understand the situation regarding the French athletes,” the spokesperson said.

Home to one of Europe’s largest Muslim minorities, France has implemented laws designed to protect its strict form of secularism, known as “laicité,” which President Emmanuel Macron has said is under threat from Islamism.

Some Muslim associations and human rights groups allege those laws have targeted Muslims, chipped away at democratic protections and left them vulnerable to abuse.

The French decision to bar its athletes from wearing a hijab was criticised by the United Nations human rights office this week.

Paris will host the Summer Olympics from July 26 to Aug. 11 next year.

Related stories

Related Topics

Paris 2024 /

2024 Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. No restrictions on hijab in Paris 2024 Games’ athletes village: IOC
    Reuters
  2. Man United allows Antony to train at Carrington, will be available for Champions League
    Team Sportstar
  3. World Cup 2023 Live Score, Warm-Ups Updates: Rain stops PAK vs NZ; Sri Lanka loses two quick wickets vs BAN
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally, September 29 - LIVE - Palak wins gold in Women’s 10m air pistol, India wins 2 gold, 3 silver in shooting; India fourth with 8 gold, 32 medals in total
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Malaysia hockey LIVE SCORE, Asian Games 2023 updates: IND women’s eye win vs MAS
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off side: Novak Djokovic — GOAT, with or without you

Ayon Sengupta
Brain over brawn: Although Djokovic had long been the least tactical of the legendary Big Three, that’s changed this decade, probably because of Medvedev’s unique counter-punching style and extremely deep court positioning on serve returns.

US Open 2023: Djokovic creates GOAT-level magic at Flushing Meadows

Paul Fein
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. No restrictions on hijab in Paris 2024 Games’ athletes village: IOC
    Reuters
  2. Indian sports news wrap, September 29
    Team Sportstar
  3. Manish Narwal among four shooters to bag 2024 Paris Games berths at Lima World Championships
    PTI
  4. Indian sports news wrap, September 28
    Team Sportstar
  5. Indian sports news wrap, September 27
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. No restrictions on hijab in Paris 2024 Games’ athletes village: IOC
    Reuters
  2. Man United allows Antony to train at Carrington, will be available for Champions League
    Team Sportstar
  3. World Cup 2023 Live Score, Warm-Ups Updates: Rain stops PAK vs NZ; Sri Lanka loses two quick wickets vs BAN
    Team Sportstar
  4. Asian Games 2023: Overall medals tally, September 29 - LIVE - Palak wins gold in Women’s 10m air pistol, India wins 2 gold, 3 silver in shooting; India fourth with 8 gold, 32 medals in total
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs Malaysia hockey LIVE SCORE, Asian Games 2023 updates: IND women’s eye win vs MAS
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment