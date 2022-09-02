More Sports

IOA forms 9-member Coordination Committee for National Games

New Delhi 02 September, 2022 20:02 IST
R.S. Sodhi (left), Managing Director, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (Amul), exchanging documents with Rajeev Mehta, Secretary General, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) after signing a contract ahead of the Rio Olympics 2016, in New Delhi on June 29, 2016. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Ramesh Sharma

The Indian Olympic Association on Friday formed a nine-member Coordination Committee for a smooth conduct of the 36th National Games to be hosted by Gujarat later this year.

Besides IOA secretary Rajeev Mehta, the committee also includes Sports Authority of India secretary Rohit Bharadwaj, London Olympic medallist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, IOA vice presidents Virendra Nanavati and Sudhanshu Mittal, IOA joint secretaries Onkar Singh, Rakesh Gupta and Namdev Sirgaonkar.

The committee will also have a representative of the Gujarat Government.

"The mandate of the Coordination Committee will include co-ordination of different aspects of the Games for the stakeholders including Accommodation, Accreditation - State/UT Olympic Association and SSCB officials," IOA acting president Anil Khanna stated in a release.

"Travel, Transport, Arrival and Departure, Food and Refreshment etc. The GCTC has been overseeing the technical conduct of the Games in liason with the National Sports Federations. The combined work of both the Committee is necessary for smooth co-ordination." The much-delayed National Games will be held in Gujarat from September 27 to October 10.

