More Sports

IOA Executive Committee holds first meeting under new President PT Usha

It was agreed that the joint secretary Kalyan Chaubey will act as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) till the appointment is made after due process.

Kamesh Srinivasan
NEW DELHI 30 December, 2022 17:49 IST
NEW DELHI 30 December, 2022 17:49 IST
FILE PHOTO: IOA President PT Usha.

FILE PHOTO: IOA President PT Usha. | Photo Credit: PTI

It was agreed that the joint secretary Kalyan Chaubey will act as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) till the appointment is made after due process.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) decided to streamline governance, fiscal prudence and focus on athlete welfare during its first Executive Committee meeting.

It was agreed that the joint secretary Kalyan Chaubey will act as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) till the appointment is made after due process.

It was announced that a robust system would be put in place to generate sponsorship. “We will be creating a transparent system for attracting sponsorship and marketing deals”, said Kalyan Chaubey.

Also Read
TTFI announces five domestic table tennis events for delayed 2022-23 season

The Executive agreed not to have any company for marketing and sponsorship. Instead, the IOA will explore the same for individual Games.

All the Olympic and non-Olympic national federations would be requested to submit proposals of athletes across different disciplines so as to help them get suitable support, especially towards preparation for the 2024 and 2028 Olympics. It was also agreed to entrust the Athletes Commission, in consultation with the Executive, to form a system to help derive maximum benefit from the different programs of the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

All the National Sports Federations would be requested to settle their pending account with the IOA by March 2023. The process of auditing accounts has also been set in motion.

The new Executive Council, with PT Usha as the president, also found that there were more than 200 legal cases against IOA. An in-house legal team was being formed to deal with the cases.

In her address, President Usha thanked everyone, and congratulated the entire team and the IOA staff, embarking on a new journey.

Read more stories on More Sports.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

NBA: Curry’s Golden State Warriors beats LeBron’s Lakers on opening night

Ram Baboo - From waiting tables to race walk national record

What is pickleball - the phenomenon taking over New York

Slide shows

Daughters day 2021: Famous sports personalities and their daughters

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 2

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 1

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us