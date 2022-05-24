IOC member Nita Ambani lauds India's first Olympic Values Education Programme

IOC member Nita Ambani lauded India’s first 'Olympic Values Education Programme' (OVEP), which was launched in Odisha on Tuesday ahead of the upcoming IOC 2023 session.

The OVEP is a practical set of resources designed by the IOC to introduce young people to the Olympic values of excellence, respect and friendship. The programme aims to disseminate this values-based curriculum to help children become active, healthy and responsible citizens

Earlier this year, Nita Ambani led a delegation for India’s bid to host the IOC Session in 2023, where India was near unanimously awarded the rights after a gap of 40 years. “India is a land of great opportunities and infinite possibilities,” said IOC member Nita Ambani.

“We have over 250 million children in our schools, brimming with talent and potential. They are the champions of tomorrow, the future of our nation. Only a small number of children in the world may become Olympians, but every child can be touched by the ideals of Olympism. That is the mission of OVEP, and that is what makes it a huge opportunity for India. As we prepare to host the IOC Session 2023 in Mumbai next year, I look forward to further strengthening the Olympic Movement in our country.”

The OVEP was officially launched by the Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik, IOC Member Nita Ambani, IOC Education Commission Chair Mikaela Cojuangco Jaworski, Olympian and member of the IOC Athletes’ Commission Abhinav Bindra and President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Narinder Batra.

OVEP is said to be integrated into the school education system of Odisha.

Nita Ambani further thanked the Odisha Government for their continued support towards India’s Olympic dream and grassroots development.

Notably, Reliance Foundation works closely with the Odisha Government for the Odisha Reliance Foundation Athletics High-Performance Center (HPC). Two Reliance Foundation athletes from the HPC – Jyothi Yarraji and Amlan Borgohain, broke national records and bagged medals at international athletic events over the past month.

Jyothi, has been on a phenomenal run, initially breaking a 19-year old national record and then bettering her own record in the subsequent event. With this feat, Jyothi has earned the AFI qualification time for the Commonwealth Games.