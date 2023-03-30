More Sports

IOC asks IOA to appoint CEO without further delay

The IOC formally acknowledged the results of IOA elections during its executive board meeting here on Wednesday night.

PTI
Lausanne 30 March, 2023 15:55 IST
Olympian P.T. Usha is the incumbent president of the Indian Olympic Association.

The International Olympic Committee has asked the Indian Olympic Association to appoint a chief executive officer without any further delay, and also confirmed that the 140th IOC session will be held in Mumbai in October this year.

“The EB took note that, further to its decision on 6 December 2022, the NOC elections successfully took place and a new President has been elected. The IOC formally acknowledged the results of the elections and also confirmed that the 2023 IOC Session would take place in Mumbai,” the IOC said in a statement.

“However, the NOC has not yet appointed the new CEO/Secretary General, in accordance with the NOC Constitution. The IOC EB subsequently urged the NOC of India to finalise the appointment process without further delay in order to finally normalise the situation.” As per the new Constitution drafted by a Supreme Court-constituted panel and approved by the IOC, the IOA was to appoint a CEO who would perform the functions of the erstwhile secretary general, within a month after taking charge of the new executive council led by PT Usha.

The new IOA council took charge on December 10, but till date, a CEO has not been appointed.

IOA joint secretary and All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey has been discharging the functions of the CEO.

The CEO will be an ex-officio member of the Executive Council without voting rights.

Meanwhile, the 140th IOC session will be held at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai on October 15, 16 and 17.

