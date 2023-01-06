Cyclist Sosa pistol whipped while training in Colombia

Colombian cyclist Ivan Sosa was treated in hospital after he was attacked with the butt of a gun by a truck driver, a source close to the athlete told AFP on Thursday.

The 25-year-old was training in the mountains close to his home town of Fusagasuga in central Colombia when he was attacked.

The truck driver “got down (from his vehicle) and hit him with the butt,” the source told AFP on condition of anonymity.

A photo of Sosa with a visible gash to his chin and a blood-soaked jersey was published on social media.

Sosa’s Spanish team Movistar confirmed on Twitter that the cyclist “was treated for chin injuries in a medical center in Fusagasuga.”

The attacker was “in the hands of police,” the source said.

A strong climber, Sosa won the Vuelta a Burgos in 2018 and 2019, the latter of those when riding for British team Ineos Grenadiers.

He also won the Tour de la Provence in 2021 and after moving to Movistar last year, triumphed in the Malaysian Tour de Langkawi.