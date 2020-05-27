IWLF recommends Khel Ratna recipient Mirabai Chanu for Arjuna award

The Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) has nominated former World champion S. Mirabai Chanu for the prestigious Arjuna Award.

Mirabai, who won the World title in 2017, is one of the rare athletes who bagged the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award in 2018 even before getting the Arjuna Award.

Mirabai has been performing consistently at the top level. After winning the 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medal, she claimed gold medals in three Olympic qualifying events – EGAT Cup, Commonwealth championships and Qatar Cup – last year. The Railway athlete secured her fourth consecutive National crown here earlier this year.

The IWLF has also recommended the names of 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallists R.V. Rahul and Punam Yadav for the Arjuna Award.