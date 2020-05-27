More Sports More Sports IWLF recommends Khel Ratna recipient Mirabai Chanu for Arjuna award The IWLF has also recommended names of 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallists R.V. Rahul and Punam Yadav for the Arjuna Award. Y.B. Sarangi 27 May, 2020 17:13 IST After winning the 2018 Commonwealth Games title, Mirabai Chanu claimed gold medals in three Olympic qualifying events – EGAT Cup, Commonwealth championships and Qatar Cup – last year. - Reuters Y.B. Sarangi 27 May, 2020 17:13 IST The Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWLF) has nominated former World champion S. Mirabai Chanu for the prestigious Arjuna Award.Mirabai, who won the World title in 2017, is one of the rare athletes who bagged the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award in 2018 even before getting the Arjuna Award.READ | Lockdown diaries: It’s the same for everyone, says Mirabai ChanuMirabai has been performing consistently at the top level. After winning the 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medal, she claimed gold medals in three Olympic qualifying events – EGAT Cup, Commonwealth championships and Qatar Cup – last year. The Railway athlete secured her fourth consecutive National crown here earlier this year.The IWLF has also recommended the names of 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medallists R.V. Rahul and Punam Yadav for the Arjuna Award. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.