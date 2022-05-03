Jain University clinches Khelo India University Games crown

Host Jain University clinched the Khelo India University Games championship title after finishing on top of the standings with 32 medals here on Tuesday.

Jain University bagged 20 gold medals, seven silver medals and five bronze medals in the Games, which concluded on Tuesday after 10 days of high-octane action. Jain University sealed the title a day in advance on Monday, courtesy Priya Mohan's exploits on the track and two gold in karate (Syed Baba in the 55kg and another in the team men kumite).

Lovely Professional University (17 gold, 15 silver, 19 bronze) finished second while defending champion Punjab University had to be satisfied with the third spot (15 gold, 9 silver, 24 bronze).

97 records broken or equalled

In total, 97 KIUG records were broken or equalled in the competition. A mind boggling 42 were in weightlifting, 28 came in the pool, while 23 came in athletics.

Two national records were also broken in the competition, Siva Sridhar setting a new mark in the men's 200m individual medley and M. T. Ann Mariya breaking the clean and jerk record in the women's weightlifting +87kg class.

Sridhar was the runaway athlete of the Games, winning seven golds and two silvers. The swimmer also set a new KIUG mark with each gold he won in the pool.

Swimmer Shrungi Bandekar's four gold and one silver made her the most successful female athlete of the Games. Mohan's 200m, 400m double secured her spot as the most dominant athlete on the track.