Japan mass vaccinations begin in Tokyo and Osaka two months before Olympics

Japan has kicked off a mass vaccination programme for the elderly in Tokyo and Osaka, as the government desperately tries to accelerate its vaccination rollout and curb coronavirus infections just two months before hosting the Olympics.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is determined to hold the Olympics in Tokyo after a one-year delay and has made an ambitious pledge to finish vaccinating the country’s 36 million elderly by the end of July.

RELATED| Most Japan firms say Tokyo Olympics should be cancelled or postponed

RELATED| Tokyo organisers say Olympics will be safe and secure

Worries about public safety, while many Japanese remain unvaccinated, have prompted growing protests and calls for cancelling the Games set to start on July 23.

Currently, Tokyo and nine other areas that are home to 40 per cent of the country's population are under emergency and further extension is deemed unavoidable.

RELATED| John Coates gets backlash for saying Olympics are on, no matter virus

With COVID-19 cases still persistently high, Suga now says vaccines are key to getting the infections under control. He has not made vaccinations conditional to holding the Olympics and has arranged for Pfizer to donate its vaccine for athletes through the International Olympic Committee while trying to speed up Japan's inoculation drive as anti-Olympic sentiment grows.

Officials are planning to vaccinate up to 5,000 people in Tokyo and 2,500 in Osaka every day with the recently approved Moderna jab, while in June and July this capacity is set to double.

“Speeding up the rollout makes us feel safer because it affects our social life and the economy,” said Munemitsu Watanabe, a 71-year-old office worker who got his first shot at the Tokyo centre. “If 80-90 per cent of the population gets vaccinated, I think we can hold the Olympics smoothly.”