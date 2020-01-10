Japan says no to drones at Tokyo Olympic venues: Report

Japan police will step up efforts to defend against potential terrorist attacks from drones during the Tokyo Olympic Games by installing detection systems around each venue to locate and incapacitate suspicious drones quickly during the tournament scheduled to be held between July 24 and August 9.

Xinhua news agency quoted newspaper Nikkei reporting that the equipment, which will be installed by the police, detects signals emitted by unmanned vehicles in flight to determine their position and altitude.

Police will capture unauthorised devices by using advanced tactics, including nets fired from their own drones and jamming equipment that blocks communication between a vehicle and its pilot, the newspaper said in its online edition.

“Similar equipment offered by private security companies can spot drones within a radius of several hundred meters,” it said.

Revisions last May to drone-related legislation added 24 Olympic venues, including the new National Stadium, to the list of locations where unmanned vehicles are generally banned. Police are authorised to seize any drone flying illegally around these areas.