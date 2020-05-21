More Sports More Sports Colombian cyclist Pantano receives four-year doping ban Jarlinson Pantano was Colombia’s time-trial champion in 2017 and has also won stages at the Tour of Switzerland and the Tour of Catalonia. PTI Paris 21 May, 2020 17:38 IST Jarlinson Pantano, who won a stage on the 2016 Tour de France, failed an out-of-competition test in February 2019, shortly after racing in the Tour de Haut Var in southern France. - Reuters PTI Paris 21 May, 2020 17:38 IST Colombia’s Jarlinson Pantano has been banned for four years by cycling’s world governing body after testing positive for the blood booster EPO last year.Pantano, who won a stage on the 2016 Tour de France, failed an out-of-competition test in February 2019, shortly after racing in the Tour de Haut Var in southern France.READ | SAI announces SOP for training resumption The Trek-Segafredo rider was provisionally suspended in April 2019.Pantano, 31, was Colombia’s time-trial champion in 2017 and has also won stages at the Tour of Switzerland and the Tour of Catalonia.He announced last June he was retiring from the sport. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.