Asian Weightlifting Championships: Jeremy lacked confidence during clean and jerk, says Vijay Sharma

Jeremy, who was not up to the mark in his opening snatch attempt, achieved 137kg in his second effort and 141kg in the third to take the second position after the first segment.

Y. B. Sarangi
KOLKATA 07 May, 2023 15:49 IST
FILE PHOTO: Jeremy Lalrinnunga is the second Indian lifter to have won the Asian Weightlifting Championships silver medal in Jinju, South korea.

FILE PHOTO: Jeremy Lalrinnunga is the second Indian lifter to have won the Asian Weightlifting Championships silver medal in Jinju, South korea.

Returning to competition after his Birmingham Commonwealth Games gold medal victory, silver medal winning lifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga was disappointed by recording three ‘no lifts’ in clean and jerk and failing to register a total in men’s 67kg category at the Asian weightlifting championships in Jinju on Sunday.

Also Read | Asian Weightlifting Championships: Jeremy wins silver in snatch but fails to complete his event

However, Jeremy, who had an eight-month layoff due to an elbow injury, faltered in clean and jerk, wasting two attempts for 165kg and one for 168kg.

“Jeremy’s snatch was good. But he lacked confidence during clean and jerk. It happens when you return after a long gap. This performance will help him assess himself and push for a better result,” said chief coach Vijay Sharma.

