Asian Weightlifting Championships: Jeremy lacked confidence during clean and jerk, says Vijay Sharma

Returning to competition after his Birmingham Commonwealth Games gold medal victory, silver medal winning lifter Jeremy Lalrinnunga was disappointed by recording three ‘no lifts’ in clean and jerk and failing to register a total in men’s 67kg category at the Asian weightlifting championships in Jinju on Sunday.

Jeremy, who was not up to the mark in his opening snatch attempt, achieved 137kg in his second effort and 141kg in the third to take the second position after the first segment.

However, Jeremy, who had an eight-month layoff due to an elbow injury, faltered in clean and jerk, wasting two attempts for 165kg and one for 168kg.

“Jeremy’s snatch was good. But he lacked confidence during clean and jerk. It happens when you return after a long gap. This performance will help him assess himself and push for a better result,” said chief coach Vijay Sharma.