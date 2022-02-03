Jobs for retired sportspersons by the Natekars

Natekar Sports and Fitness has joined hands with Amrish Rau of the Pine Labs to provide a second innings for retired sportspersons.

The idea is to channelise the sporting talent, "players who have demonstrated the highest levels of commitment, passion, integrity and ethics to achieve success’’, as the venture attempts to guide the athletes who wish to make the transition from sports to the corporate world.

"We have done a lot of things over the last 20 years. We have been trying to help athletes and this project is very close to our heart," said Arati Natekar, the former national women’s tennis champion.

With husband Gaurav Natekar busy on television commentary for the Tata Maharashtra Open, Arati was quite happy to recall the fine role played by the legendary Nandu Natekar in helping sportspersons and sowing the seeds for the project.

"There are a lot of opportunities, and we will be happy to guide the athletes to different fields like sales, technology, marketing, human resources and operations, depending on their interest and skill set," said Arati.

Athletes and para-athletes, in any sports and games, in the age group of 20 to 45 years, who have played at the national level for a minimum of one year, and retired recently, are about to retire, are eligible to apply. The selected candidates will undergo technical and hands-on training to succeed in their roles.

Pine Labs and Natekar Sports & Fitness would select candidates from online applications. Even though there are no strict educational requirements, candidates who have completed 12th standard would stand a better chance.

Further details on the web portal: pinelabs.com/second-innings