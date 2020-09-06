More Sports More Sports Johannes Vetter produces second best throw in javelin history Johannes Vetter's third round effort of 97.76m, which was just 72cms behind Czech Republic's Jan Zelezny's world record of 98.48m set in 1996. Team Sportstar Kochi 06 September, 2020 22:55 IST Johannes Vetter's third round effort of 97.76m at Skolimowska memorial meet helped him set the record. - Reuters Photo Team Sportstar Kochi 06 September, 2020 22:55 IST German Johannes Vetter produced the second biggest throw in javelin history in the Kamila Skolimowska memorial meet – a World Athletics gold level series event – in Silesia, Poland, on Sunday.The 27-year-old World No. 4, the 2017 World champion in London and who won the German National title last month, had a third round effort of 97.76m, which was just 72cms behind Czech Republic's Jan Zelezny's world record of 98.48m set in 1996. Vetter, who had another massive throw of 94.84m on Sunday, was more than 13m ahead of silver medallist Marcin Krukowski of Poland.Meanwhile, Poland's Maria Andrejczyk won the women's javelin thow gold with 65.70m. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.