Johannes Vetter produces second best throw in javelin history

German Johannes Vetter produced the second biggest throw in javelin history in the Kamila Skolimowska memorial meet – a World Athletics gold level series event – in Silesia, Poland, on Sunday.

The 27-year-old World No. 4, the 2017 World champion in London and who won the German National title last month, had a third round effort of 97.76m, which was just 72cms behind Czech Republic's Jan Zelezny's world record of 98.48m set in 1996. Vetter, who had another massive throw of 94.84m on Sunday, was more than 13m ahead of silver medallist Marcin Krukowski of Poland.

Meanwhile, Poland's Maria Andrejczyk won the women's javelin thow gold with 65.70m.