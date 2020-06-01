Jon Jones says he's giving up UFC title amid pay dispute

Jon Jones said he was giving up his UFC light heavyweight championship amid a pay dispute.

Jones, 32, was seemingly nearing a fight with heavyweight Francis Ngannou before saying UFC did not want to pay him enough.

UFC president Dana White accused Jones of wanting what Deontay Wilder was paid for his WBC heavyweight showdown with Tyson Fury.

RELATED| Release me from my UFC contract! - Jones fumes at White over $30m 'Wilder numbers' claims

Asked on Sunday if he was revoking his title, Jones replied to a Twitter user: "Yes."

"To the light heavyweight title Veni, vidi, vici," he wrote, a Latin phrase meaning I came, I saw, I conquered.

Jones (26-1) last fought in February, beating Dominick Reyes to defend his UFC title.