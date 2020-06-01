More Sports More Sports Jon Jones says he's giving up UFC title amid pay dispute UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones said he was giving up his title amid a pay dispute,. Dejan Kalinic 01 June, 2020 12:11 IST Jon Jones was seemingly nearing a fight with heavyweight Francis Ngannou before saying UFC did not want to pay him enough. UFC presid - Getty Images Dejan Kalinic 01 June, 2020 12:11 IST Jon Jones said he was giving up his UFC light heavyweight championship amid a pay dispute.Jones, 32, was seemingly nearing a fight with heavyweight Francis Ngannou before saying UFC did not want to pay him enough.UFC president Dana White accused Jones of wanting what Deontay Wilder was paid for his WBC heavyweight showdown with Tyson Fury.RELATED| Release me from my UFC contract! - Jones fumes at White over $30m 'Wilder numbers' claims Asked on Sunday if he was revoking his title, Jones replied to a Twitter user: "Yes.""To the light heavyweight title Veni, vidi, vici," he wrote, a Latin phrase meaning I came, I saw, I conquered.Jones (26-1) last fought in February, beating Dominick Reyes to defend his UFC title. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.