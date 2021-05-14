More Sports More Sports Cycling world champion Alaphilippe to skip Tokyo Games Julian Alaphilippe, who was fourth in the Olympic road race in 2016, has chosen to skip the Tokyo Olympics. Reuters Paris 14 May, 2021 18:08 IST French world road race champion Julian Alaphilippe is to become a father next month. - AP Reuters Paris 14 May, 2021 18:08 IST French world road race champion Julian Alaphilippe will skip the Olympic road race for personal reasons, he said on Friday."After giving it a lot of thought, I have decided, after agreeing with the national coach and my Deceuninck-Quick Step team, not to make myself available for selection for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics," Alaphilippe wrote on Instagram.RELATED| Should the Tokyo Olympics be held this time? "It is a personal, well-considered decision," added the 28-year-old, who is becoming a father next month.Alaphilippe, who was fourth in the Olympic road race in 2016, will however be at the start of the Tour de France on June 26 in Brest. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.