Indian sports news wrap, July 13: Pranavi shines in Women’s Pro Golf Tour

GOLF

Pranavi opens with 67 for one shot lead in 9th leg of Hero WPGT

Pranavi Urs started on a fine note with a two-under 67 for a one-shot lead in the first round of the ninth leg of the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour here on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old Pranavi, a three-time winner this season, led by one-shot over Seher Atwal, who showed a welcome return to form with one-under 68 at the Par-69 Bengaluru Golf Club course.

Gauri Karhade, a one-time winner on the Hero WPG Tour, needs to bring in more consistency in her game as she was lying third with two-over 71, while Sneha Singh, a four-time winner carded three-over 72 to be placed fourth.

Pranavi, who seems to have recovered fully from injuries, had a superb front nine with birdies on fifth, sixth and eighth to be three-under at the turn.

She bogeyed 11th and 13th, but birdies on 14th and 16th made up for that. A bogey on Par-5 17th was followed by a par for 67.

Seher, who opened with a bogey on the first hole, made amends with a birdie on third and added two more on seventh and eighth. A bogey on ninth saw her make the turn at one-under 33. She had a birdie on 13th but gave that back on the Par-5 17th to finish at 68, one shot behind Pranavi.

Gauri had two birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey while Sneha had three birdies against six bogeys in her 72.

Four amateurs -- Vidhatri Urs, Hitaashee Bakshi, Anisha Agarwalla and Shweta Mansingh -- shot four-over 73 each to be tied for fifth, while four others Khushi Khanijau, Afshan Fatima, Disha Kavery and Ananya Datar were T-9th with rounds of five-over 74 each.

Diksha, Amandeep to lead Indian challenge in Netherlands

Diksha Dagar and Amandeep Drall will spearhead the five-player strong Indian challenge at the Big Green Egg Open on the Ladies European Tour this week.

The other Indians in the field are Vani Kapoor, Ridhima Dilawari and Neha Tripathi.

Tvesa Malik, who has been in poor for some time now, has gone back to reset her game with her coaches in India.

Two weeks ago, Dagar, the gold medallist at the Deaflympics this year, was T-16, indicating that she was finding her form.

Amandeep Drall has been slowly but steadily working on her game and last week, she was the best Indian at T-37 at the Estrella Damm Ladies Open. She has been making a lot of cuts, but needs to get her first Top-10 of the year.

Swedish superstar Anna Nordqvist is looking to start her summer in the best possible way at the Big Green Egg Open. The three-time Major champion is the star attraction at Rosendaelsche Golf Club this week, as she looks to head into the crunch part of the season in the finest form.

With the Amundi Evian Championship just around the corner, Nordqvist has taken the opportunity to adjust to familiar surroundings earlier than most, with two weeks spent with family back in Sweden before teeing it up this week.

She is also looking forward to competing in the Netherlands, and getting back in the swing of things after some time away from the course.

The innovative format this week sees local amateurs join the field over the weekend once the cut has been made, with young Dutch talent able to tee it up with some of the world’s best.

BADMINTON

Second seed Bharat Raghav beat Sanskar Saraswat 13-21, 21-7, 21-17 to clinch the boys title in the 29th Krishna Khaitan all-India under-19 badminton tournament at the Tau Devi Lal Sports Complex on Wednesday.

The girls title was won by Tara Shah as she beat Devika Sihag 12-21, 21-16, 21-17.

The results (finals):

⦿ Boys: Bharat Raghav bt Sanskar Saraswat 13-21, 21-7, 21-17. Doubles: Nicholas Nathan Raj & Tushar Suveer bt Arsh Mohammad & Sanskar Saraswat 18-21, 21-14, 21-19.

