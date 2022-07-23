More Sports

July 23, Indian sports news wrap

July 23, sports wrap: Here are all the major developments in Indian sports today.

23 July, 2022 14:33 IST
File Photo of Jayanta Talukdar.

File Photo of Jayanta Talukdar. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

ARCHERY-

Seasoned archer Jayanta Talukdar caused two upsets in a row before crashing out of the recurve men’s individual competition in the Archery World Cup Stage-4 in Medellin, Colombia, on Friday.

Talukdar, who was placed 25th in the ranking round, saw off Olympics bronze medallist Mexico’s Luis Alvarez 6-0 (28-27, 30-28, 29-28) in the first round and American superstar and multiple World and Olympic medallist Brady Ellison 6-4 (29-27, 28-28, 30-29, 28-29, 29-29) in the second.

However, Talukdar lost to another American Matthew Requa 6-4 (26-29, 26-25, 29-28, 28-30, 30-26) in the third round. A ‘7’ in the second set spoiled Talukdar’s campaign.

Kapil and Aditya Choudhary exited in the first round.

Dipti Kumari, who got the better of compatriot Aditi Jaiswal 6-0 in the opening round, was beaten by Italian Tatiana Andreoli 6-5 (10-8) in the second round of the recurve women’s individual competition. Ishita made it to the second round, while Komalika Bari’s campaign ended in the first.

The 12th-ranked Indian recurve mixed team, consisting of Talukdar and Dipti, beat Argentina 6-0 before losing to fifth-placed Mexico 6-0.

The compound mixed side, ranked fifth, defeated Brazil 155-139. It was edged out by USA 153-153 (20-19) in the following round.

India finished the fourth stage without any medal.

- Y. B. Sarangi

