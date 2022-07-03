July 3, Indian sports news wrap

WRESTLING

India wins eight medals in U-15 Asian Championships

India's Greco-Roman wrestlers won eight medals at the U-15 Asian championships in Manama on Saturday.

While Sachin (68kg) and Abhay (72kg) clinched gold medals, Pranay Choudhary bagged silver in 52 kg and Varun Kumar in 62 kg categories, respectively.

Varun Sonkar (38 kg), Aditya Kumar (48 kg), Tushar Patil (57 kg) and Hardeep (85 kg) finished with bronze medals.

With 205 Points, Iran clinched Asia Title while Kazakhstan was runner-up with 192 Points and India secured 3rd place as it collected 172 Points.

- Team Sportstar

ATHLETICS

Parul Chaudhary breaks 3000m National Record

Parul Chaudhary broke the 3000m national record at the Sound Running Sunset tour in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The 27-year-old, with a timing of 8:57.91s, broke Suriya Loganathan's record of 9:04.5s set six years ago in New Delhi.

Parul finished third in the race.

She will be competing in 3000m steeplechase at the upcoming World Championships in Oregon, USA.

- Team Sportstar

Indian men win gold, women silver in the IAU 24H Asia and Oceania Championships

Indian ultra runners stole the show in the IAU 24H Asia and Oceania Championships, winning the men's individual and team titles at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

Led by the formidable Amar Singh Devanda, the Indian men's team clocked a combined total of 739.959 km over the scheduled 24 hours, starting from 8 am on Saturday, to comfortably clinch the gold medal.

Amar Singh managed a personal best of 258.418 km, which was over 18 kilometres more than his previous most.

He was followed home by Saurav Kumar Ranjan (242.564) and Geeno Antony (238.977) to make it a clean sweep for India in the Individual Championships.

Australia (628.405) and Chinese Taipei (563.591) clinched the second and third positions.

On Sunday, the Indian women's team put up a strong performance to secure the second position. Together, they ran an impressive 570.70 km, threatening the eventual winners all through the day.

Australia, however, clinched the first position with 607.63 kms. Chinese Taipei took the third position with 529.082.

Taipei's Kuan Ju Lin (216.877 km) took the first position in the women's individual, while Australia's Cassie Cohen (214.990) and Allicia Heron (211.442) grabbed the other two places on the podium.

- PTI