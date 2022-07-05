July 5, Indian sports news wrap

BADMINTON

CWG-bound women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand exits from Malaysia Masters

Kuala Lumpur, Jul 5 (PTI) India's Commonwealth Games-bound women's doubles duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand made a first round exit from the Malaysia Masters badminton tournament, losing to local pair of Pearly Tan and Thinaah Muralitharan here on Tuesday.

The Indian pair was outplayed by the Malaysians 14-21 14-21 in the opening round match that lasted just 33 minutes.

None of the Indians won any match on Tuesday with two other women's doubles pairs also suffering first round defeats.

The combination of Ashwini Bhat and Shikha Gautam lost 7-21 10-21 to Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota of Japan while Pooja Dandu and Arathi Sara went down to Bulgaria's Gabriela Stoeva and Stefani Stoeva 17-21 17-21.

In the women's singles, Malvika Bansod also suffered a 10-21 17-21 defeat against host country's Goh Jin Wei in 33 minutes to exit from the Super 500 tournament.

Olympic medallists PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal will feature in the women's singles first round matches on Wednesday.

Parupalli Kashyap, HS Prannoy and B Sai Praneeth will also open their campaigns in men's singles on Wednesday.

- PTI

TENNIS

Asian under-14 tournament



Wild card entrant Prakaash Sarran beat second seed Saksham Bikram Shah of Nepal 7-6(4), 6-1 in the boys pre-quarterfinals of the Asian under-14 tennis tournament at the Tennis Project, Baliawas, on Tuesday.



In the quarterfinals, Prakaash will play fifth seed Praneeth Doragari who eased past Tanussh Gureja for the loss of one game.



In the girls section, Diya Chaudhary beat fourth seed Hirwa Rangani 7-5, 6-2 in the pre-quarterfinals. She will play Saanvi Reddy who beat eighth seed Manvi Gupta 6-3, 6-1.



Miraya Agrawal got past third seed Nandini Kanssal as the latter retired in the third set.



The results (pre-quarterfinals):



Boys: Om Verma bt Chandra Kopparapu 6-0, 6-0; Shashank Sai Prasad

Karnati bt Kanishk Dhingra 6-3, 6-3; Tavish Pahwa bt Amrit Dhankar

6-4, 6-3; Mohhd. Shees bt Mrigank Rawat 6-3, 6-1; Kushagra Arora bt

Ayan Dahiya 6-0, 6-4; Rudra Batham bt Aarav Dhekal 6-2, 6-2; Praneeth

Doragari bt Tanush Gureja 6-1, 6-0; Prakaash Sarran bt Saksham Bikram

Shah (Nep) 7-6(4), 6-1.



Girls: Vennela Gaarugupati bt Ridhima Singh 6-1, 6-2; Neelakshi Lather

bt Vaishnavi Singh 6-2, 6-1; Miraya Agrawal bt Nandini Kansal 4-6, 6-3

(retired); Sri Lakshmi Purmani bt Sarah Chaudhary 6-1, 6-2; Saanvi

Reddy bt Manvi Gupta 6-3, 6-1; Diya Chaudhary bt Hirwa Rangani 7-5,

6-2; Snigdha Ruhil bt Aura Malik 6-3, 6-0; Aleena Farid bt Rujula

Dubey 6-4, 6-2.



- Kamesh Srinivasan

AITA women’s tourney



Lucky loser Kavya Khirwar beat qualifier Harnoor Kaur Sidhu 6-0, 6-1 to reach the quarterfinals of the Rs.100,000 AITA women’s ranking tennis tournament at the Joygaon Academy on Tuesday.



In the quarterfinals, Kavya will play seventh seed Shruti Gupta who beat Sanjami Arora 6-2, 6-4.



Another lucky loser, Joell Nichole knocked out sixth seed Ritu Ohlyan 6-3, 6-3 to set up a quarterfinal against second seed Shefali Arora.



The results:

Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Sonal Patil bt Abhilasha Bista 6-2, 6-0; Hannah Nagpal bt Sanjivani Kutwal 6-3, 6-1; Kavya Khirwar bt Harnoor Kaur Sidhu 6-0, 6-1; Shruti Gupta bt Sanjami Arora 6-2, 6-4; Riya Uboveja bt Medhavi Singh 6-4, 6-1; Hitakamya Singh Narwal bt Gia Alana Pereira 6-1, 6-2; Joell Nichole bt Ritu Ohlyan 6-3, 6-3; Shefali Arora

bt Kanupriya Rajawat 6-1 (conceded).



- Kamesh Srinivasan

Sumit falls in first round

Sumit Nagal was beaten 7-6(4), 6-3 by Oleksii Krutykh of Ukraine in the first round of the € 134,920 Challenger tennis tournament in Germany on Tuesday.

The results:



€134,920 Challenger, Braunschweig, Germany Singles (first round): Oleksii Krutykh (Ukr) bt Sumit Nagal 7-6(4), 6-3.



$25,000 ITF men, Getxo, Spain



Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Alejandro Garcia & Alex Martinez (Esp) bt

Ssean Hess (Arg) & Adil Kalyanpur 2-6, 7-6(4), [10-3].



$15,000 ITF men, Monastir, Tunisia



Singles (first round): Aziz Ouakaa (Tun) bt Niki Poonacha 7-5, 7-5.



- Kamesh Srinivasan