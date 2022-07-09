ARCHERY

Verma stuns world no 1 Schloesser, makes last four in World Games

Star Indian compound archer Abhishek Verma shocked world champion Mike Schloesser to storm into the semi-final of the World Games in Birmingham.

The two were locked 149-149 after a five-setter duel and the tie-breaker also was a stalemate with both shooting perfect 10s, but the Indian edged out the world number one shooting closer to centre to make the last-four on Friday.

India also remained in the fray in the mixed compound section where Verma and Jyothi Surekha Vennam will play for bronze medal against Mexico later on Saturday.

The World Games is a multi-sport event with only compound section in archery.

-PTI

TENNIS

Ankita Raina into semifinals of ITF G ermany 03A

Ankita Raina in partnership with Rosalie Van der Hoek beat Reka-Luca Jani and Adrienn Nagy 4-6, 6-1, [10-6] in the doubles semifinals of the $100,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Germany.

In the final, Ankita and partner will challenge the top seeds Anna Danilina and Arianne Hartono who beat Emily Appleton and Prarthana Thombare in straight sets.

Results:

-Kamesh Srinivasan

Timothee beats Paparkar in Open Stade Francais tournament

Arnav Paparkar was beaten 6-2, 7-5 by Andriveau Timothee of France in the second round of the Open Stade Francais tournament in France.

Arnav, who had beaten Jalouneix Gabriel of France 6-1, 6-2 in the first round, is part of the Asian team following his fine performance in the Asian under-14 final.

Aishwarya Jadhav was also selected to be part of the Asian team for the five-week European stint, but could not join owing to visa issues.

The Asian team has been accompanied by three coaches including the Indian coach Birbal Wadhera.

The Asian team supported by the Grand Slam Player Development Program (GSPDP) is scheduled to compete in five tournaments in all, with three in France, one in Germany and one in Belgium.

The players who will be competing in the World Junior under-14 final in Czech Republic will skip the last tournament in Belgium.

The squad had a three-day training camp in Paris to prepare for the clay court circuit in Europe.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

GOLF

Lahiri, Shubhankar miss cut; Tringale keeps lead in Scottish Open

Indian golfers drew a blank as both Anirban Lahiri and Shubhankar Sharma missed the halfway cut at the Genesis Scottish Open here at North Berwick.

The two were blown away by the windy conditions and while Lahiri would rue the three double bogeys he had over the two days, Sharma was inside the cut line till he was just two holes away from completing his second round.

Then came the bogey-bogey finish in extremely tough and windy conditions and Sharma found himself on the wrong side of the cut line at The Renaissance Club.

Lahiri (72-72) missed the cut by one, while Sharma (69-76), playing alongside the tournament leader, Cameron Tringale, missed it by two.

Tringale was the halfway leader after a battling 72 in the second round. From being 9-under after 18 holes, he is 7-under after 36. Yet, he is three shots ahead of Americans Doug Ghim (67-69) and Gary Woodland (64-72).

The American fought against strong afternoon winds in the first tournament to be co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour and PGA TOUR.

A four-strong group sit one shot further behind Woodland and Ghim. That includes the reigning US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick (71-66). The others are Xander Schauffele (72-65), Jordan Smith (68-69) and Kurt Kitayama (66-71).

England’s Smith hit an incredible hole-in-one on the par three 17th hole. That earned him and his caddie, Sam Matton, a Genesis vehicle each.

Smith was on his way to a 3-under finish when he hit a remarkable 186-yard shot with his six iron and wasix-ironpar-threes handed the keys to a new Electrified GV70 SUV. His caddie, Sam Matton was given an all-electric Genesis GV60.

Tyrrell Hatton was on two-under alongside Rafa Cabrera Bello, Rickie Fowler, Rasmus Højgaard and Joaquin Niemann.

PTI

Atwal T-61, likely to make cut in Barbasol on PGA Tour

Indian golfer Arjun Atwal chipped in from 18-and-a-half feet on the final hole to get inside the cut line when the second round of the Barbasol Championship was suspended because of darkness.

He had six birdies against three bogeys and at 5-under for two rounds he was T-61, though some players were yet to finish as play was stopped early due to darkness.

Getting only his third start in 2022, Atwal, the only Indian with a PGA Tour win, now has rounds of 70-69.

Atwal, who was 1-under through the first nine, moved to 3-under for the day with birdies on 10 and 11.

Back-to-back bogeys on 12 and 13 had him staring at an early exit. Two great approach shots landed him birdies on 15 and 17. Yet he was one short when he was faced with a 18-and-a-half footer for par and a likely place in weekend rounds.

He holed the chip to finish at 69.

Adam Svensson held a two-stroke lead after competitors experienced nearly five-and-a-half hours of delays in Kentucky.

The start of the second round was delayed by two hours due to fog and play was later suspended for three hours and 20 minutes due to lightning at the Keene Trace Golf Club.

The Canadian made four birdies in his first seven holes and added three more against two bogeys, for a five under 67. He is now 15-under par.

Svensson is two strokes ahead of American Trey Mullinax, who will return to the course on Saturday morning to complete his second round.

Mullinax is 6-under through 13 holes, with five still to play and his total is 13-under.

Of those who have finished their rounds, in a share of third place on 12 under par are Brandon Hagy, Mark Hubbard and DP World Tour member Robin Roussel.

Tom Lewis and Matti Schmid are also on 12 under par but with four and eight holes respectively still to play.

-PTI

Estrella Damm Ladies Open: Amandeep Drall, Vani Kapoor only Indians to make cut

Amandeep Drall and Vani Kapoor were the only two out of six Indian golfers to make the cut at the Estrella Damm Ladies Open currently here.

Deaflympics gold medallist Diksha Dagar (74-74), Neha Tripathi (73-76), Tvesa Malik (77-73), and Ridhima Dilawari (78-76) -- all had a rough time and missed the cut.

Drall, who was hit by a double bogey in her first round 72, was steady with two birdies against two bogeys for another 72, that put her at even par 144 and Tied-34th.

Vani, who started from the back nine, also had two birdies and two bogeys in her 72 that followed her first round 73. At one-over for two rounds, she is currently T-44.

Spain’s Carlota Ciganta, who is looking for her sixth LET title, held a commanding five-shot lead at the midway point.

The 32-year-old Spaniard rolled-in five birdies in a bogey-free second round of 67 to reach 12-under, ahead of Scotland’s Michele Thomson, Sweden’s Maja Stark and Magdalena Simmermacher of Argentina.

However, the defending champion, Stark, who played with Ciganda for the first two rounds, matched her 67 to move closer to the former in the points table.

Simmermacher shot 68 and Thomson added an impressive three-under-par 69 to her opening 68.

Sweden’s Elin Arvidsson sits in fifth place, while Spain’s Nuria Iturrioz shot the round of the day - a six-under-par 66 - to move into a share of sixth position with Anne-Lise Caudal from France.

-PTI

Suchitra Ramesh finishes 35th at Trust Golf Links on LET Access Tour

Suchitra Ramesh, one of the regulars on the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour in India, rounded off the week with a tied 35th place finish at the Trust Golf Links Series, Durham.

She shot six-over 79 in a round that saw her hit a tough patch with a double and four more bogeys on the back nine at the Par-73 Ramside Hall Golf Club.

Suchitra, who is trying to play her way into the Ladies European Tour through the LET Access Series shot rounds of 76-77-79.

Thailand’s Chanettee Wannasaen carded a final round of level-par 73 to win the title by three shots.

The 18-year-old started her round with a birdie on the first hole after which she added two more and dropped three strokes on the front nine to make the turn in 37 shots.

The Thai talent had one more bogey on the 11th hole and swiftly erased that with a birdie on the 12th to finish the round at even-par and secure her maiden win in Europe. Germany’s Chiara Noja claimed the solo third place shooting a final round of two-over 75 and regaining the top spot on the LETAS Order of Merit.

The low amateur of the tournament was England’s Jessica Hall who finished at a total of two-under, sharing fourth place with Wales’ Jordan Ryan. Australia’s Stefanie Hall, Sweden’s Sara Kjellker, and Scotland’s Tara Mactaggart all ended up a further shot back to tie the sixth spot.

The Dubai-based teenage star Noja claims back the top position on the LETAS Order of Merit with 1,494.25 points.

The LET Access Series will continue with the Trust Golf Links Series at The Musselburgh Golf Club from July 14–16.

-PTI