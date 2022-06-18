June 18, Indian sports news wrap: Tvesa makes the cut at Aramco Series London, Mane finishes Tied 42nd in Jakarta

A fighting Tvesa Malik recovered from a disastrous start to make the cut with a final hole birdie in the second round of the Aramco Team Series – London.

Tvesa seemed set for an early exit as she was six-over through her first seven holes but she refused to give up and eventually birdied the 18th hole for the second day running with a tense eight footer to make the cut on the line.

"We live to fight to another day," she said with a laugh. "I was so angry with myself, but I just did not want to give up. After being 6-over for first seven, three birdies on back nine against two bogeys meant I had a chance to squeeze in."

Tvesa missed at least three birdies inside eight feet, the distance she negotiated for her final crucial putt on 18th. With 78 in the second to follow up on her first round 74.

At six-over she was Tied-59th as 62 players made the cut.

The other Indian in the field, Diksha Dagar, missed out on weekend action with 78-80.

"Nothing worked for me for most part of the day," said Tvesa, who has been playing well in patches this season, but not been able to put together a good tournament.

"But I decided I would give it a shot. Things changed slightly after the first seven holes. The two pars gave me some breathing space. I was not driving well, not putting well.

"On the back nine I birdied 10th and 13th but in dropped shots on 11 and 12. It was frustrating. The wind was up and things not working. I had four pars, which should have had at least one birdie and on the 18th, where I had a birdie first day, I got to the fringe in two and even though it was not a great chip I had eight feet for birdie and it dropped."

Then it was a long wait till almost the end of the round that she found herself with a place to play the final round, which has Top-60 and ties.

In the two-day team competition, Team Pelaez, of which Diksha was a part, finished Tied-sixth, while Team Tvesa Malik was tied 27th.

(With inputs from PTI)

Udayan Mane finishes Tied 42nd in Jakarta

Udayan Mane posted a final round of two-under 70 to sign off at T-42 in the Indo Masters Golf Invitational at Imperial Klub Golf in Jakarta on Saturday.

Mane had four birdies against two bogeys in a week that was patchy at times with rounds of 73-71-78-70.

It was the second event of the eight-event series in Indonesia on the Asian Development Tour.

(With inputs from PTI)