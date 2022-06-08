June 8: Indian sports news wrap of the day

GOLF

Udayan Mane takes joint lead in Indonesia

Udayan Mane, the lone Indian at the Asian Development Tour’s OB Golf Invitational, grabbed a share of the first round lead after a superb finish that saw him birdie the last four holes in a row.

Mane, a former India No. 1 on the domestic tour and an Olympian in Tokyo, shot 7-under 65 and was tied for the lead with Thailand’s Poosit Supupramai.

Mane starting on the tenth birdied 11th and 12th, but gave away a shot on 17th. On his second nine, the front side of the course, he birdied first and fourth and then from fifth ninth.

Supupramai, after teeing off in one of the first groups, posted a bogey-free round with four birdies on the front nine and three on the back.

Abdul Hadi, with two starts on the Asian Tour already this year, had a more mercurial front nine with six birdies and one bogey, but was unable to maintain momentum and slipped back to third place with a six-under 66.

Thailand’s Sarun Srithon was one of the later finishers who completed their round before play was stopped for a second time due to rain. He carded a 66 to join the group in third spot, together with Malaysia’s Shahriffuddin Ariffin.

Inclement weather stopped play temporarily at 2.05pm, with golfers returning to the course at 3.15pm after a short delay. The USD 70,000 event saw the first round being completed early on Wednesday.

Danny Chia of Malaysia started the day in steady fashion. Teeing off on Hole 10, he maintained par through the first nine holes, then began to gather pace for a strong finish, birdieing six of his last nine holes to score a five-under 67.

-PTI

Tvesa, Diksha and Shubhankar to tee up at Scandinavian Mixed event

The troika of Tvesa Malik, Diksha Dagar and Shubhankar Sharma will once again lead the Indian charge when they tee up at the second edition of the Volvo Scandinavian Mixed golf tournament, starting here on Thursday.

While Tvesa and Diksha are the two Indian women stars, Shubhankar is the lone Indian male player in the field that is made up of DP World Tour and Ladies European Tour members.

The trio had missed the cut in the last edition despite putting up a fine effort at the Vallda Golf Club.

Tvesa will have Swedish company as she plays alongside Rikard Karlberg and Josefine Nyqvist in the first round of the tournament hosted by Henrik Stenson and Annika Sorenstam.

Diksha, who had won gold medal at the Deaflympics last month and is only one of the two Indians to have claimed a title on the LET, will make her first start in mainland Europe this year.

In six starts this season -- three in Africa, one in middle east and two in Asia -- Diksha's best has been T-21 in Kenya Ladies, while for Tvesa, who was 19th in the LET order of Merit last year, this is the 11th start.

Tvesa's best has been T-26th at the Aramco Series in Bangkok, where her team was also T-15. So, she is looking to get some better results.

Interestingly, Tvesa is playing Karlberg, who has twice won in India including the Hero Indian Open in the past.

The Indian male player in this mixed field is Shubhankar, who plays with Sebastian Soderberg and Carmen Alonso, a LET member from Spain.

The co-sanctioned event will feature a field of 78 men and 78 women playing in the same groups for one prize fund and one trophy, the only tournament of its kind on both the DP World Tour and PGA TOUR.

This year's tournament also has an increased prize fund of USD 2 million, which is up from the EURO 1 million purse for 2021.

Jonathan Caldwell had won the co-sanctioned event last year.

Tournament hosts Henrik Stenson and Annika Sörenstam, who were inducted into the Swedish Golf Hall of Fame on Monday, will be joined by a number of home favourites in the field this week.

Ryder Cup winner Alex Noren, a ten-time DP World Tour winner, returns to Sweden for the first time since 2019 as he bids for a third career victory on home soil after doing so in 2011 and 2015.

Maja Stark is the current leader in the Race to Costa del Sol – the Ladies European Tour's season-long Rankings – after registering a victory at the NSW Open last month and six top-10s in her first seven tournaments of the campaign.

There will also be much attention on Ingrid Lindblad after her six-under 65 in the first round of last week's US Open, the lowest round by an amateur in the 77-year history of the Major Championship.

Meanwhile, Linn Grant, who sits third in the Ladies European Tour rankings, claimed a five-shot victory at the Joburg Ladies Open in just her first start on the LET as a full member in March.

She claimed her second title in five starts at the Mithra Belgian Ladies Open last month.

-PTI