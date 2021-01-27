More Sports More Sports Junior Fed Cup: Amit Khatri wins 10000m with national record Haryana’s Amit Khatri claimed the 10000m Race Walk title in record 40 minutes 40.97 seconds on the third day of the Junior Federation Cup on Wednesday. Uthra Ganesan BHOPAL 27 January, 2021 23:21 IST The 17-year-old Amit finished in 40 minutes 40.97 seconds, improving on the existing national record of 40:37.78 and nearly half a minute ahead of statemate Paramdeep Mor. Uthra Ganesan BHOPAL 27 January, 2021 23:21 IST Haryana’s Amit Khatri kept continued the trend of new national records at the Junior Federation Cup for the third day running, claiming the 10000m Race Walk title in dominant fashion here on Wednesday.The 17-year-old finished in 40 minutes 40.97 seconds, improving on the existing national record of 40:37.78 and nearly half a minute ahead of statemate Paramdeep Mor. It was also more than three minutes quicker than his own previous best of 43:36.26 at the National Youth Championships in 2019.READ | IOC says it is fully committed to successful Tokyo Games Youth Olympics finalist triple jumper Praveen Chithravel of Tamil Nadu, struggling with a series of injuries for almost a year, went past 16 metres for the first time since March 2019 for a new meet record of 16.01m. Also bettering the meet record was Rajasthan’s Chatru Gumnaram, winning the 3000m in 9:45.87, almost two seconds quicker than the previous best. Madhya Pradesh’s Sunil Dawar completed the 1500-5000m double.The results:Men200m: 1. Abhin B. Devadiga (Kar, 21.50s), 2. Aniket Choudhary (Tel, 21.97), 3. Satwik Verma (Del, 22.12); 800m: 1. Sree Kiran (TN, 1:52.06), 2. Irfan (UP, 1:54.85), 3. MC Milan (Kar, 1:55.12); 400m hurdles: 1. Rakshith (Kar, 53.78), 2. RK Suryajith (Ker, 53.83), 3. Rohan Gautam Kamble (Mah, 54.72); 5000m: 1. Sunil Dawar (MP, 14:45.76), 2. Arjun Waskale (MP, 14:52.43), 3. Sathish Kumar M (TN, 15:02.40); 10000m Walk: 1. Amit (Har, 40:40.97), 2. Paramdeep Mor (Har, 41:08.45), 3. Paramjeet Singh Bisht (Utk, 42:10.92); Triple Jump: 1. Praveen Chithravel (TN, 16.01m), 2. Bhupender Singh (Har, 15.81m), 3. CD Akhil Kumar (Ker, 15.80m); Shot Put: 1. Saurabh Mishra (UP, 18.68m), 2. Amandeep Singh Dhaliwal (Pun, 18.67m), 3. Rudra Narayan Pandey (UP, 18.21m); Hammer Throw: 1. Mohd. Tabis (UP, 60.62m), 2. Mukul (UP, 57.52m), Diwakar Kumar Pandey (MP, 57.01m).ALSO READ | Tokyo Olympics: Israel to vaccinate all athletes by May Women200m: 1. Taranjeet Kaur (Del, 24.11s), 2. Ancy Sojan (Ker, 24.424), 3. Payal Vohra (Del, 24.57); 800m: 1. Pooja (Har, 2:11.51), 2. Megha (Har, 2:15.46), 3. Sapna Rai (UP, 2:16.77); 3000m: 1. Chatru Gumnamram (Raj, 9:45.87), 2. Rebi Pal (UP, 9:47.21), 3. Supriti Kachhap (Jha, 9:57.36); 400m Hurdles: 1. J Vishnu Priya (Ker, 1:02.57), 2. Shewta Satappa Chikodi (Mah, 1:02.72), 3. C. Vishrutha (TN, 1:02.78); Triple Jump: 1. Babisha P (TN, 12.52m), 2. Sharvari Avinash Parulekar (Mah, 12.43m), 3. Hema (Har, 12.23m); Javelin Throw: 1. Ujala Kumari Singh (WB, 41.55m), 2. Harita (Har, 40.25m), 3. Tanu (Har, 40.18m); Hammer Throw: 1. Bhagwati Choudhary (Raj, 52.33m), 2. Aishwarya (Har, 48.30m), 3. Amandeep Kaur (Pun, 42.91m). Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.