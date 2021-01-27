Junior Fed Cup: Amit Khatri wins 10000m with national record

Haryana’s Amit Khatri kept continued the trend of new national records at the Junior Federation Cup for the third day running, claiming the 10000m Race Walk title in dominant fashion here on Wednesday.

The 17-year-old finished in 40 minutes 40.97 seconds, improving on the existing national record of 40:37.78 and nearly half a minute ahead of statemate Paramdeep Mor. It was also more than three minutes quicker than his own previous best of 43:36.26 at the National Youth Championships in 2019.

Youth Olympics finalist triple jumper Praveen Chithravel of Tamil Nadu, struggling with a series of injuries for almost a year, went past 16 metres for the first time since March 2019 for a new meet record of 16.01m.

Also bettering the meet record was Rajasthan’s Chatru Gumnaram, winning the 3000m in 9:45.87, almost two seconds quicker than the previous best. Madhya Pradesh’s Sunil Dawar completed the 1500-5000m double.

The results:

Men

200m: 1. Abhin B. Devadiga (Kar, 21.50s), 2. Aniket Choudhary (Tel, 21.97), 3. Satwik Verma (Del, 22.12); 800m: 1. Sree Kiran (TN, 1:52.06), 2. Irfan (UP, 1:54.85), 3. MC Milan (Kar, 1:55.12); 400m hurdles: 1. Rakshith (Kar, 53.78), 2. RK Suryajith (Ker, 53.83), 3. Rohan Gautam Kamble (Mah, 54.72); 5000m: 1. Sunil Dawar (MP, 14:45.76), 2. Arjun Waskale (MP, 14:52.43), 3. Sathish Kumar M (TN, 15:02.40); 10000m Walk: 1. Amit (Har, 40:40.97), 2. Paramdeep Mor (Har, 41:08.45), 3. Paramjeet Singh Bisht (Utk, 42:10.92); Triple Jump: 1. Praveen Chithravel (TN, 16.01m), 2. Bhupender Singh (Har, 15.81m), 3. CD Akhil Kumar (Ker, 15.80m); Shot Put: 1. Saurabh Mishra (UP, 18.68m), 2. Amandeep Singh Dhaliwal (Pun, 18.67m), 3. Rudra Narayan Pandey (UP, 18.21m); Hammer Throw: 1. Mohd. Tabis (UP, 60.62m), 2. Mukul (UP, 57.52m), Diwakar Kumar Pandey (MP, 57.01m).

Women

200m: 1. Taranjeet Kaur (Del, 24.11s), 2. Ancy Sojan (Ker, 24.424), 3. Payal Vohra (Del, 24.57); 800m: 1. Pooja (Har, 2:11.51), 2. Megha (Har, 2:15.46), 3. Sapna Rai (UP, 2:16.77); 3000m: 1. Chatru Gumnamram (Raj, 9:45.87), 2. Rebi Pal (UP, 9:47.21), 3. Supriti Kachhap (Jha, 9:57.36); 400m Hurdles: 1. J Vishnu Priya (Ker, 1:02.57), 2. Shewta Satappa Chikodi (Mah, 1:02.72), 3. C. Vishrutha (TN, 1:02.78); Triple Jump: 1. Babisha P (TN, 12.52m), 2. Sharvari Avinash Parulekar (Mah, 12.43m), 3. Hema (Har, 12.23m); Javelin Throw: 1. Ujala Kumari Singh (WB, 41.55m), 2. Harita (Har, 40.25m), 3. Tanu (Har, 40.18m); Hammer Throw: 1. Bhagwati Choudhary (Raj, 52.33m), 2. Aishwarya (Har, 48.30m), 3. Amandeep Kaur (Pun, 42.91m).