World junior wrestling championships: Sanju, Saneh and Bhateri enter semis

Sanju defeated Croatia's Iva Geric while Saneh beat Mongolia's Tsogzolmaa Dorjsuren in their respective quarter finals

PTI
19 August, 2021 14:22 IST
Wrestling Mat

Pinki (53kg) and Mansi (57kg) however failed to make the cut and missed out in the knockouts, losing to Turkey's Emine Cakmak and Elvira Kamaloglu respectively. (Representative Image)   -  Getty Images

A tenacious Sanju Devi (62kg) and a confident Saneh (72kg) entered the semifinals of the World junior wrestling championships while Bhateri also joined them in the last-four stage, taking advantage of a favourable draw, here on Thursday.

She may not look athletic but Sanju was quick with her moves and reflexes as she beat Germany's Lusia Schrel 5-2 and then erased a 0-3 deficit to edge past Croatia's Iva Geric 4-3 in the quarterfinals.

Saneh hardly had any problem in dispatching Kseniya Patapovich of Belarus 6-2 in her opening round and remained untroubled against Mongolia's Tsogzolmaa Dorjsuren, winning 7-0.

Saneh's four-pointer on a double-leg attack stood out.

In other matches involving Indian girls, Pinki (53kg) made a promising start to lead 5-4 and 7-6 with a terrific four-point throw but Turkey's Emine Cakmak never looked in a jittery as she pulled off timely take-down moves to snatch the bout with a 12-7 scoreline.

Mansi, competing in 57kg category, began with a confident 16-4 win over American Claire Marie Dicugno but was outplayed by Turkey's Elvira Kamaloglu 1-9 in the quarterfinals.

Elvira effected two stunning four-pointer on counter-attacks to pull away.

