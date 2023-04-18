Archery World Cup Stage 1: Jyothi equals world record in compound women’s ranking round

Seasoned archer Jyothi Surekha Vennam achieved a world record-equalling performance of 713 points to top the compound women’s individual rankings on the opening day of the Archery World Cup Stage-1 in Antalya on Tuesday.

Jyothi, who collected 353 after shooting her first half of 36 arrows, raised her game to score a perfect 360 in the last half of her round. Her effort included 66 shots that hit either 10 or the ‘bull’s eye.’

Also Read Olympic gold medallist coach Baek Woong Ki becomes India coach before Archery World Cup

With her career best total, Jyothi equaled Colombian World champion Sara Lopez’s 2015 World record of 713. It was also a new Asian record (previous 709, Chaewon So, Korea, 2017).

Aditi Goswami (700), Avneet Kaur (699) and Sakshi Chaudhary (694) took 15th, 19th and 26th spots respectively.

The Indian women’s team was ranked No.1 with 2112. It was tied with Mexico on points but claimed the first position because of shooting more 10s (India 79, Mexico 72).

In the men’s section, 17th-placed Ojas Deotale (709, 16) was the best among the Indians. He was followed by Rajat Chauhan (706), Prathamesh Jawkar (706) and Rishabh Yadav (704) at 29th, 30th and 38th slots respectively.

The Indian men’s team was sixth with 2121 points. The mixed team placed second with 1422.