More Sports More Sports Kamila Valieva cleared to continue participating in Beijing Winter Games The CAS rules that Valieva does not need to be provisionally suspended ahead of a full hearing into her positive test for trimetazidine. AP 14 February, 2022 11:47 IST An electronic screen, installed on the facade of a building, shows an image of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva in Moscow on Sunday. A slogan on the screen reads: "Kamila, we are with you!" - REUTERS AP 14 February, 2022 11:47 IST Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva will be allowed to compete for a second gold medal at the Winter Olympics despite failing a pre-Games drug test.The Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled on Monday that the 15-year-old Valieva, the favourite for the women’s individual gold, does not need to be provisionally suspended ahead of a full hearing into her positive test for the heart drug trimetazidine. The positive test was December 25.ALSO READ - Arif Khan finishes 45th in giant slalom of Beijing Winter GamesThe Russian team can still aim for the first women’s figure skating podium sweep in Olympic history. The event starts with the short program Tuesday and concludes Thursday with the free skate. Valieva is the favorite to win gold.The ruling only addresses whether Valieva can keep skating before her case is resolved. It doesn’t decide the fate of the one gold medal that she has already won.Following are reactions to Russian Kamila Valieva being cleared to compete in the women's single in figure skating at the Beijing Olympics after a decision by CAS on Monday.UNITED STATES OLYMPIC & PARALYMPIC CEO SARAH HIRSHLAND"We are disappointed by the message this decision sends. It is the collective responsibility of the entire Olympic community to protect the integrity of sport and to hold our athletes, coaches and all involved to the highest of standards."Athletes have the right to know they are competing on a level playing field. Unfortunately, today that is being denied. This appears to be another chapter in the systematic and pervasive disregard for clean sport by Russia."UNITED STATES ANTI-DOPING AGENCY CEO TRAVIS TYGART"Only time will tell if she should be competing in these Games and whether or not all of her results will be disqualified."Unfortunately, either way, for the sixth consecutive Olympic Games, Russia has hijacked the competition and stolen the moment from clean athletes and the public."In addition to athletes and the public, this young athlete has been terribly let down by the Russians and the global anti-doping system that unfairly cast her into this chaos."INTERNATIONAL SKATING UNION"The International Skating Union (ISU) duly noted and will respect the ruling namely that the provisional suspension of Ms. Valieva remains lifted."INTERNATIONAL TESTING AGENCY"ITA acknowledges decision of CAS to uphold RUSADA’s decision to lift provisional suspension of figure skater Kamila Valieva."- RTR Read more stories on More Sports. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :