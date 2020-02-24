Khelo India University Games: Priyanka stuns Komolika, GNDU wins six golds in fencing

Priyanka Thakran brought up her 23rd birthday in style as she stunned World Cadet champion Komolika Bari in the women's recurve semifinal at the Khelo India University Games here on Monday.

Priyanka, representing Maharshi Dayanand University, fought off a stiff challenge from Komolika, who was the undoubted title-favourite. The two split points in the first two sets, but Priyanka held her nerve to bag the third and fifth sets with an identical scoreline of 28-26 to seal her spot in the final.

“I knew she (Komolika) was one of the best archers in the competition, but at the end of the day, you have to focus on yourself and let the opponent focus on themselves,” Priyanka said after the win.

Ranjit Naik assured host university Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology its first medal of the Games as he got past top-ranked Satyam Patil and second-ranked Gaurav Lambe to cruise into the men's recurve title-clash.

The second day of the Khelo India University Games also saw Amritsar's Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) claim top honours in the men's fencing events and climb to the top of the medal tally, while Chandigarh's Panjab University enjoyed an impressive day that saw its tally rise to 16 medals.

GNDU’s Epee and Sabre boys fencing teams won all six gold medals on offer, while Panjab University's Anurag Dagar claimed the 200m backstroke crown and went on to lead his college to another gold in the 4x100m men's freestyle relay.

In the team events, the University of Madras beat the University of Mumbai for the men's basketball title, while Kurukshetra University beat SRM University to bag the men's volleyball crown.