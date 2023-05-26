Khelo India University Games: SRM, Madras University reach Table Tennis quarterfinals

Lovely Professional University (LPU), Bharati Vidyapeeth, Chandigarh University and KIIT University of Bhubaneshwar made it to the men’s semi-finals of the Rugby Sevens event during the ongoing Khelo India University Games in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

LPU beat Lalith Narayana Mithila University (LNMU) 33-7 in its quarterfinal match while Bharati Vidyapeeth blanked Shivaji University 29-0 to book its spot in the final four. Meanwhile, Chandigarh beat Mumbai 28-12 and KIIT got the better of University of Calicut 22-5.

In the women’s category, Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) booked its last-four spot with a 20-0 rout of Patliputra University. Mumbai had to grind out a hard-fought 17-12 win over Chandigarh to make the knockout stage. KIIT blanked state-mate Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) 20-0. The fourth semifinal spot was grabbed by Shivaji University, which overpowered LNMU 34-5 in its quarterfinal.

TABLE TENNIS

The last-eight stage of the Table Tennis event will feature two teams each from Chennai and Kolkata as SRM, Madras University, Adamas University and Calcutta University advanced to the next round after the conclusion of the group matches at the Babu Banarsi Das Badminton Academy Indoor Hall in Lucknow.

In the next stage, Chitkara University will clash against Panjab University while SRM University will take on Chandigarh University. The third quarterfinal will see Adamas University of Kolkata take on the University of Madras while the fourth will pit Calcutta University against Delhi University.

The Hockey tournament will begin at the GGSSC ground in Lucknow from Friday. The Swimming event will commence at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Stadium in Greater Noida while the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting range in Delhi will also begin hosting events from Friday. The Wrestling events will kickstart at the IIT – Banaras Hindu University Indoor Hall in Varanasi.