Khelo India University Games: SRM, Madras University reach Table Tennis quarterfinals

Lovely Professional University (LPU), Bharati Vidyapeeth, Chandigarh University and KIIT University of Bhubaneshwar made it to the men’s semi-finals of the Rugby Sevens event during the ongoing Khelo India University Games in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.
LPU beat Lalith Narayana Mithila University (LNMU) 33-7 in its quarterfinal match while Bharati Vidyapeeth blanked Shivaji University 29-0 to book its spot in the final four. Meanwhile, Chandigarh beat Mumbai 28-12 and KIIT got the better of University of Calicut 22-5.
In the women’s category, Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) booked its last-four spot with a 20-0 rout of Patliputra University. Mumbai had to grind out a hard-fought 17-12 win over Chandigarh to make the knockout stage. KIIT blanked state-mate Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) 20-0. The fourth semifinal spot was grabbed by Shivaji University, which overpowered LNMU 34-5 in its quarterfinal.
The last-eight stage of the Table Tennis event will feature two teams each from Chennai and Kolkata as SRM, Madras University, Adamas University and Calcutta University advanced to the next round after the conclusion of the group matches at the Babu Banarsi Das Badminton Academy Indoor Hall in Lucknow.
In the next stage, Chitkara University will clash against Panjab University while SRM University will take on Chandigarh University. The third quarterfinal will see Adamas University of Kolkata take on the University of Madras while the fourth will pit Calcutta University against Delhi University.
The Hockey tournament will begin at the GGSSC ground in Lucknow from Friday. The Swimming event will commence at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Stadium in Greater Noida while the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting range in Delhi will also begin hosting events from Friday. The Wrestling events will kickstart at the IIT – Banaras Hindu University Indoor Hall in Varanasi.
THE RESULTS
Volleyball Women (Ekana Sportz City, Lucknow)
Adamas University beat Mahatma Gandhi University, Kerala - 3 - 1 (22-25, 25-19, 25 - 18, 25 - 22)
SRM University, Chennai beat Sri Kushal Das University 3-0 (25 -11, 25 - 15, 25 – 10)
Punjabi University, Patiala beat Bharathiar University, Coimbatore 3-0 (25 - 14, 25 - 22, 25 – 15)
Punjab University Chandigarh beat GNDU, Amritsar – 3-2 (25 – 23, 27-29, 24-26, 25 – 13, 15 – 10)
Volleyball Men (Ekana Sportz City, Lucknow)
SRM University, Chennai beat Bharati Vidyapeeth University, Pune – 3-0 (25 - 20, 25 - 16, 25 – 18)
University of Madras beat Calicut University - 3 - 2 (25 - 22, 25 - 23, 21 - 25, 28 - 30, 15 - 13)
Mangalore University, Mangalore beat Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathawada University 3-0(25 - 21, 25 - 15, 25 – 20)
Kurukshetra University beat MG University, Kerala -3-0 (35 - 33, 26 - 24, 32 – 30)
Table Tennis Men (B.B.D. Badminton Academy, Lucknow)
Chandigarh U beat VELS U 3-0 Group B; Chitkara U beat Savitribai Phule Pune U, MS 3-1 Group A; Madras U beat North Bengal U 3-1 Group C; University of Mumbai beat Panjabi U, Patiala 3-1 Group C; Chitkara U beat SRM U, Chennai 3-0 Group A; SAGE U beat VELS U 3-1 Group B; Adamas U beat Savitribai Phule Pune U, MS 3-0 Group A; Chandigarh U beat Mizoram U 3-1 Group B; SRM University beat Adamas University - 3 – 1 Group A.
Table Tennis Women (B.B.D. Badminton Academy, Lucknow)
Panjab U beat Adamas U 3-0 Group D; Chandigarh U beat Osmania U 3-0 Group C; Jain U beat Nathibhai Damodar Thackersay U 3-1 Group D; University of Madras beat Lalit Narayan Mithila U 3-0 Group A; Calcutta U beat Savitribai Phule Pune U, MS 3-0 Group C; Delhi U beat Maharaja Krishnakumarsinhji Bhavnagar U 3-0 Group B.
Rugby Sevens Men (GGSSC, Lucknow)
Lovely Professional U beat Lalit Narayana Mithila U 33-7
Bharati Vidyapeeth U, Pune beat Shivaji U 29-0
Chandigarh U beat University of Mumbai 28-12
KIIT U, Bhubaneshwar beat University Calicut 22-5
Basketball Men (GB University, Greater Noida)
Swarnim Gujarat Sports University, Gandhinagar beat Mahatma Gandhi U, Kottayam 67-65
Basketball Women (GB University, Greater Noida)
SRM U, Chennai beat Laxmibai National Institute of Physical Education, Bhopal 70-59; Madras U beat BHU, Varanasi 110-42
Football Women (Ekana Sportz City, Lucknow)
GNDU, Amritsar beat Sambalpur University - 2 – 0; Annamalai University, Tamil Nadu beat VELS University - 4 - 0
Kabaddi Women (SVSP stadium, Greater Noida)
Kurukshetra U, Haryana beat CRSU, Jind 50-22
University of Burdwan beat H.C.Y. University Durg 30-23
ABV University, Bilaspur beat Bharathiar University, Coimbatore 39-30
Kabaddi Men (SVSP stadium, Greater Noida)
SRM U, Chennai beat GKUT Talwandi Sabo 30-24
Kota U beat Adamas U 72-27
Football Men (GGSSC, Lucknow)
Punjabi U, Patiala beat Kota U 7-0 (hat-trick Sandeep); Guru Nanak Dev U beat Kannur U 1-0
Rugby Women (GGSSC, Lucknow)
KIIT, Bhubaneshwar beat Shivaji U 36-5; Chandigarh U beat Guru Nanak Dev U 15-0
Mallakhamb (B.B.D. University, Lucknow)
Barkatullah University- Total Score (Pole+Hanging+Rope): 106.85
Vikram University- Total Score (Pole+Hanging+Rope): 121.45
Savitribai Phule Pune University, MS- Total Score: 121.05