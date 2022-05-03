Khelo India University Games: No black masks, clothes allowed as politicians graced closing ceremony

A few attendees of the Khelo India University Games (KIUG) faced difficulty gaining entry to the closing ceremony at Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, where Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other prominent politicians were present as guests of honour.



A few media personnel and event officials were told by the police near the entrance to remove their black face masks or black clothing items, despite the attendees undergoing a tedious accreditation process to claim their KIUG pass and separate closing ceremony pass. The police may have believed that black masks or black clothing items may be

construed as a sign of protest against the politicians.



Attempts to show the police the KIUG pass, closing ceremony pass and office identification proved to be futile, as the police stuck to their guns.



There were complaints earlier in the day as well, as the roads surrounding the stadium were shut down. These major roads, in the centre of the city near Cubbon Park, were closed many hours before the ceremony was scheduled to commence.