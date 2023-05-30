Khelo India University Games: Records tumble on day eight

Lucknow

If the first week of competitions saw only two Games records tumble, competition day eight of the third Khelo Indian University Games (KIUG) 2022 Uttar Pradesh (UP), saw triple that number, including one in Women’s Hammer Throw by local favourite Tanya Chaudhary of the Chaudhary Charan Singh University (CCSU), Meerut, when she hurled the hammer to a distance of 60.61 meters.

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (deemed University), Bhubaneshwar, made the most impressive move up the medal standings on Tuesday, by winning as many as four of the 17 golds on offer in Track and Field, at the Guru Gobind Singh Sports College (GGSSC) in Lucknow.

In other important results in the day, Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) won the women’s tennis gold with a 2-0 win over Osmania University. SPPU also had a good day with two golds besides other medals. The men’s tennis final went the distance, with Anna University emerging 2-1 winners over Bharthiar University, Coimbatore. The bronze in women’s tennis went to Jain University, while Gujarat University (GU) bagged the men’s tennis bronze.

In the men’s field hockey final, Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU), Amritsar will take on Punjabi University, Patiala on June 1 at the GGSSC Hockey stadium. Both took contrasting routes to the final however, with the former slugging it out in a shoot-out in the end to win 5 - 5 ( 4 - 2 ) over Sambalpur University while the latter dished out a 7-1 pasting of Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University, Jaunpur.

The women’s hockey final will see a clash between Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak, who were 2-1 semifinal winners over Mysore University, and ITM, Gwalior. Gwalior defeated Punjabi University, Patiala 3-1 in the second women’s semis.

Four gold days for Shooting and Weightlifting

Both Shooting, going on at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting range in Delhi and Weightlifting, which began today at the Gautambuddh (GB) University hall in Greater Noida, Gautambuddh Nagar, experienced four gold days.

While GNDU picked up two of the four golds in Shooting through the 10m Air Pistol Women’s Team of Devanshi Dhama, Khushi Tomar and Devanxhi and Arjun Thakur in the Men’s Skeet competition, Weightlifting medals were given out in the 45 and 49kg women’s categories and the 55 and 61kg men’s categories. Anjali Patel lifted a total 149kg (67kg snatch+82kg clean and jerk) to win gold in the women’s 45kg for Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth, Varanasi, Gyanashwari Yadav won the women’s 49kg gold for Hemchand Yadav Vishwavidyalaya by lifting a total of 173kg.

Punjabi University makes three Compound Archery finals each

Carrying on its overall good performance at the Games, Punjabi University, Patiala, made as many as three of the six finals in the Compound Archery category, after its archers won their respective semifinals today at the B.B.D. University Cricket ground in the state capital.

Guru Kashi University (GKU) and GNDU also made two finals each which will be played on June 1. For Punjabi University, its Compound Men’s team defeated CCSU 233-227 in their semi-clash, while its women’s team got the better of GKU 231-223. Then Aman Saini defeated Ritik Sharma of GNDU 149-145 in the men’s individual semis to take his spot in the Men’s individual final against Rishabh Yadav of the University of Delhi, who defeated Deepak Kumar of Nagpur University 148-142, to make the title round.