Khelo India University Games: SRM University, Chennai has a field day

Kabaddi men’s defending champion Kota’s University of Rajasthan bounced back with a 28-23 victory over SRM University, Chennai, during the ongoing Khelo India University Games in Uttar Pradesh.

SRM University, however, had better results elsewhere. The institution’s athletes won in women’s basketball (73-69 winner over Guru Nanak Dev University, Punjab), women’s table tennis (3-0 winner over Bhavnagar’s Maharaja Krishnakumarsinhji University), men’s volleyball (75-60 winner over University of Calicut) and women’s volleyball (75-39 winner over Guru Nanak University, Telangana).

On Wednesday, football and rugby took off at Guru Gobind Singh (GGS) Sports College. Meanwhile, women’s football, tennis and volleyball at the Ekana Sports Complex, mallakhamb at the B.B.D. University grounds, and table tennis at the B.B.D. Academy Indoor stadium also started.

At the GGS Sports College, Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) of Odisha was the biggest gainer, winning both its men’s and women’s Rugby Sevens matches of the day. The men first inflicted a 31-0 defeat on University of Mumbai and then came back in the evening to defeat Lovely Professional University 28-12. The KIIT women also had two huge wins after they won over Guru Nanak Dev University 51-5 and then blanked Chandigarh University 51-0; it was the highest victory margin of the day.

In men’s football, M.G. University of Kerala defeated Panjab University 2-1, while Sant Singh Baba Bagh University, Punjab drew 1-1 with Kolkata’s Adamas University.

At the Ekana Sports City complex, Chaudhary Bansi Lal University, Bhiwani, blanked the University of Mumbai 5-0, while Guru Jambeshwar University of Hisar, Haryana, was handed a walkover by Periyar University.

At the Babu Banarsi Das (B.B.D) Badminton Academy Indoor hall, Adamas, Savitri Bai Phule, Panjab, Chitkara, and Chandigarh University returned winners in the women’s group games. Chitkara and Chandigarh were also in the winner’s circle in the men’s tournament.

In basketball, boys from defending champion Panjab University, Chandigarh, started with an upset, losing to Jamia Millia Islamia University 68-86.

The results:

Kabaddi:

Women: KVK, Haryana bt Bharathiar University, Coimbatore 47-37; KVK, Haryana bt ABVU, Bilaspur 55-30; HP University, Shimla bt University of Burdwan 39-25; Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University, Jind bt Bharathiar University, Coimbatore 33-25; Men: GKUT, Talwandi Sabo bt Kota University 38-27; Chandigarh University, Mohali bt Vels University, Chennai 40-37; SRM University, Chennai bt ADMAS University, Kolkata 53-19.

Basketball:

Women: MG University, Kottayam bt LNIPE, Gwalior 63-53; Banaras Hindu University lost to Lovely University, Punjab 56-84; SRMIST University, Chennai bt Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar 73-69; University of Madras, Chennai bt Panjab University, Chandigarh 87-68; Men: Jain University, Karnataka bt MG University, Kottayam 82-54; Swarnim Gujarat Sports University, Gandhinagar bt University of Madras, Chennai 107-95; Jamia Milia Islamia University, Delhi bt Panjab University, Chandigarh 86-68; Kurukshetra University, Haryana bt Punjabi University, Patiala 95-86.

Football:

Women, Group A: Chaudhary Bansi Lal University, Bhiwani bt University of Mumbai 5-0; Guru Jambheshwar University, Hisar bt Periyar University 3-0; Men, Group A: Panjab University lost to MGM University, Kottayam 1-2;Sant Baba Bhag Singh University, Punjab drew with Adamas University 1-1

Table Tennis:

Women Group A: University of Madras bt University of Rajasthan 3-0; Chitkara University bt Lalit Narayan Mithila University 3-1; Group B: SRM University bt Maharaja Krishnakumarsinhji University 3-0; University of Delhi bt Jadavpur University 3-0; Group C: Savtribai Phule University bt Osmania University 3-1; Chandigarh University bt University of Calcutta 3-2; Group D: Panjab University bt Nathibai Damodar University 3-1; Adamas University bt Jain University 3-1; Men: Group A: Chitkara University bt Adamas University 3-1; SRM University bt Savtribai Phule University 3-0; Group B: VELS University w/o from Mizoram University 3-0; Chandigarh University bt SAGE University 3-0; Group C: Punjabi University bt University of Madras 3-2; University of Mumbai bt University of North Bengal 3-1; Group D: Gujarat University bt University of Delhi 3-0; Lalit Narayan Mithila University bt Osmania University 3-1.

Volleyball:

Women: Pool A: SRM University, Chennai bt Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar3-0; Pool B: Mahatma Gandhi University, Telangana bt Bharathiar University, Coimbatore 3-1; Punjabi University, Patiala bt Adamas University 3-1; Men: Pool A Mangalore University bt Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith 3-2; Pool B: SRM University bt University of Madras 3-0; Kurukshetra University bt Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University 3-1; University of Calicut bt Bharati Vidyapeeth 3-1.