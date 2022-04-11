Khelo India University Games: Over 4,500 athletes from 189 varsities to participate

Four thousand five hundred and twenty nine athletes from 189 universities across India are expected to participate in the Khelo India University Games in Bengaluru, the Sports Ministry announced on Monday. The Games will be held from April 24 to May 3.

Competitions will be held in 14 locations spread across the Jain Global University Campus, the Jain Sports School, the Kanteerava Stadium, the Field Marshal Cariappa Hockey Stadium and the Sports Authority of India National Centre of Excellence, Bengaluru.

There will be competitions in 20 disciplines, including two indigenous disciplines – ‘Yogasana’ and ‘Mallakhamb’ — and a total of 275 gold medals will be up for grabs. “The introduction of ‘Yogasana’ and ‘Mallakhamb’ in the University Games is an effort to preserve and promote the century-old sporting disciplines of the country,” Sujata Chaturvedi, secretary, Sports Ministry, said on Monday.

A total of ₹52 crore is being spent on the Games of which ₹35 crore will be borne by the Sports Ministry.

DD to broadcast the Games

The event will be broadcast live on the All India Radio and telecast from multiple channels of Doordarshan and social media platforms. According to Sujata Chaturvedi, secretary, Sports Ministry, “During the event, the athletes will also be given awareness on doping through National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA).”

Speaking about the accommodation of participants, Karnataka sports minister K. C. Narayana Gowda said Jain University had 3,500 rooms, while 1,500 rooms of Art of Living would be used. “We will use 700 rooms around the Kanteerava stadium. We will also utilise rooms of some guest houses,” Gowda told reporters.

A total of 7,500 people, including the athletes, are expected to attend the games.

The Games were supposed to be held in 2021 but were put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Chaturvedi told reporters after a meeting with officials here. Gowda, who chaired the meeting, said India Vice President Venkaiah Naidu will inaugurate the event.